Pros react to Amanda Nunes KO win over Holly Holm at UFC 239

Pro fighters react to Holly Holm vs Amanda Nunes at UFC 239.

Former champion Holly Holm looked to halt the growing success of current champion Amanda Nunes. The two world-class fighters went head to head this evening at UFC 239. The bantamweight title fight served as the co-main event of the evening.

Despite winning her last bout against Megan Anderson in 2018, Holm was the +290 underdog at UFC 239. In the eyes of the bookmakers ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ chances of winning were trumped by the “champ champ”, Amanda Nunes.

The current UFC women’s bantamweight champion, “The Lioness”, was riding an 8 fight winning streak headed into tonight’s UFC 239 co-headliner. Nunes hasn’t lost since 2014 and stunned audiences in her last fight; scoring a first-round KO victory over MMA veteran, Cris Cyborg.

The majority of pro fighters aligned their predictions with the bookie’s favorite. Renato Moicano, Drew Dober and fellow UFC 239 contender, Michael Chiesa had faith Nunes would take the win.

However, some fighters believed Holly Holm could pull a win out of the bag. Chael Sonnen felt a win by Holms was definitely on the cards.

Both fighters put their champion fighting skills to the test, but it was Amanda Nunes who retained her title in devastating fashion with a second round knockout victory.

See how some other professional fighters reacted to Nune’s explosive victory over Holly Holm below.

Dude! What is going on tonight?!?! Amanda Erin Nunes!!#UFC239 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) July 7, 2019

This fight card has been crazy! Jesus @Amanda_Leoa , feel bad for @HollyHolm but what a fighter! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 7, 2019

This night is insanity! #ufc239 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 7, 2019

I hope @danawhite is giving out multiple bonuses tonight!! Well deserved winners tonight! #UFC239 is wild!! — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) July 7, 2019

Give her cejudo next — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 7, 2019

There is a head kick cloud going thru the women’s division. #ufc 🤷‍♀️ — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) July 7, 2019

Nunes put any doubters to sleep with her world-class performance. Who do you think Amanda Nunes should fight next? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 6, 2019