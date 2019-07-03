UFC 239 | Pro fighters make their picks for Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 239, Amanda Nunes is looking to defend her bantamweight title against the former champ Holly Holm. Heading into the fight, the champion is a -380 favorite while the challenger is a +290 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the fight. Most are leaning towards Amanda Nunes defending her title. Some, like coach Mike Winkeljohn, believe Holly Holm will shock the world again.

Here’s what they had to say:

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm

Eryk Anders, UFC light heavyweight: I think Holly Holm is going to sleep. Amanda hits too hard. Nunes has pop and has such good striking. The cardio is on Holm’s side but once Nunes finds the range and gets going it will be hard to stop.

Drew Dober, UFC lightweight: Amanda Nunes. She has been looking great the last couple of fights and keeps the winning streak going.

Alonzo Menifield: UFC light heavyweight: Amanda Nunes will dominate Holm.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: That is a good one. I really love Holly Holm, but I don’t think she will be able to deal with Amanda Nunes. Amanda is a monster, and she is not afraid of anyone. I am going with Nunes.

Michael Chiesa, UFC welterweight: Amanda Nunes. She has found her stride and her confidence is at an all-time high after that huge win over Cyborg. So, she’ll be tough to deal with at bantamweight and gets the job done here.

Chance Rencountre, UFC welterweight: That one is tough. I thought Amanda would beat Cyborg, and she is a deadly striker, so I have to take Amanda on that one, but Holly is tough.

Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC middleweight: This is a tough fight to call. I can see Holly winning it and I think she upsets Amanda and shocks the world again.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Nunes can beat anyone in the world. I think she bombards Holly and catches her.

Josh Emmett, UFC featherweight: That is a good fight. Amanda Nunes is the best women’s fighter of all-time. But, Holly Holm used to be a UFC champion and a multiple-time boxing champion. They both have good hands and that is going to be a tough fight. It is a coin toss but I am leaning towards Holly getting another upset.

Renato Moicano, UFC featherweight: I think Amanda is the best pound-for-pound fighter. She beat all the champions. Nunes has two belts and is a complete martial artist. She is gonna beat Holm and defend the title.

Jared Gordon, UFC lightweight: I would love to see Holly win. It is a tough fight for both of them. I think Nunes comes out strong and hits like a truck. I think if Holly gets out of the first and second round it could go her way. But, I think it ends early so Amanda will win.

***

Fighters picking Amanda Nunes: Eryk Anders, Drew Dober, Alonzo Menifield, Vinc Pichel, Michael Chiesa, Chance Rencountre, Max Griffin, Renato Moicano, Jared Gordon

Fighters picking Holly Holm: Edmen Shahbazyan, Josh Emmett

ICYMI: Yesterday these pros made predictions for Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal.

Who do you think will win the fight between Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm? Let us know in the comment section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/3/2019.