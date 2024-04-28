Bryan Barberena calls out Mike Perry following UFC release: “Seems to me Perry needs himself a real brawler”

In what would be another bare-knuckle battle between former UFC fighters, Bryan Barberena has thrown his name in the hat to be Mike Perry’s next opponent.

Bryan Barberena

Perry was in action this past Saturday, going one-on-one with Thiago Alves. This one didn’t last very long, as Perry put an end to “Pitbull’s” night in just one minute. “Platinum” continues to show off his dominance under bare-knuckle rules. With a record of 6-0, Perry is showing no signs of slowing down.

One man who loves to scrap believes he has what it takes to give Mike Perry a run for his money.

Bryan Barberena wants to be Mike Perry’s dance partner

Barberena was paying close attention to Perry’s victory over Thiago Alves. “Bam Bam” says one key thing has been missing with Perry’s opposition, and he feels he can fill the void.

“Seems to me Perry needs himself a real brawler to brawl with,” Barberena wrote.

Perhaps this is the spark Barberena needs after he was let go of his UFC contract back in March. Barberena is on a four-fight losing streak, and he hasn’t won a fight since the summer of 2022. Still, all it takes is one impressive performance over a notable name to get back on track. Mike Perry is certainly a big name in the BKFC banner, but defeating him under bare-knuckle rules is no easy task. Perry always welcomes a brawl and if “Bam Bam” can deliver on his promise of standing toe-to-toe with “Platinum,” perhaps BKFC President David Feldman would be intrigued to book the matchup.

Perry has set his sights set on Darren Till, but the matchup has been talked about for so long with no movement. We’ll see if “Platinum” will get his wish or if Barberena will be given a crack at Perry.

