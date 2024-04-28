Mike Perry delivers scathing challenge to Darren Till after quick KO win over Thiago Alves: “You fat f*cking b*tch, get your ass over here”

By Fernando Quiles - April 28, 2024

Mike Perry had some choice words for Darren Till after a quick win over Thiago Alves.

Mike Perry, BKFC

Perry and Till have had some bad blood for quite a while, and now things have become personal. It has become so intense that “Platinum” vows to fight Till even if he has to go into enemy territory to do so. Perry reminded fans that it’s the fight he wants after he scored a knockout victory over Alves in just one minute.

Does Mike Perry get his wish?

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER MIKE PERRY FINISHES THIAGO ALVES AT BKFC KNUCKLEMANIA 4

Mike Perry Trashes Darren Till In Expletive-Lace Callout

Here is what Mike Perry had to say about “The Gorilla” after he sent Thiago Alves packing early in round one (transcription via MMAFighting).

“Darren Till, you fat f*cking bitch, get your ass over here or I’ll come to the U.K,” Perry said. “Nate Diaz got a fight with Jorge Masvidal, some east coast versus west coast shit, throw the hands. I would have asked for a faceoff but he would have told me square off with myself, motherf*cker, so shout out to him.”

As for his handiwork in the Alves fight, “Platinum” admitted that it wasn’t exactly his toughest challenge under bate-knuckle boxing rules.

“My easiest fight yet, just like I said it would be,” Perry shouted following the win. “I’m the undisputed king of bare-knuckle. I’m No. 1 pound-for-pound. F*ck anybody who thinks differently. I’m the king in this b*tch.

Perry has certainly hit his stride under the BKFC banner. He has garnered a perfect 5-0 record under bare-knuckle boxing rules. Three of those victories have come by way of knockout. He’s defeated the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold, Michael Page, and now Alves. We’ll keep you posted on what’s next for Mike Perry as time passes.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

