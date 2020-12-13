Henry Cejudo reacts to tonight’s epic UFC 256 main event

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo was clearly watching tonight’s UFC 256 main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

Both Figueiredo and Moreno were competing on short-notice at tonight’s event, this after partaking in bouts on last months UFC 255 fight card.

Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1-1 MMA) had earned his first career title defense at last month, when he defeated Alex Perez in the very first round with a guillotine choke. That victory marked the Brazilians fifth in a row, and fourth consecutive finish.

Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno (18-5-2 MMA) had also emerged victorious with a first round win at UFC 255, this after scoring a TKO win over Brandon Royval. ‘The Assassin Baby‘ had gone 4-0-1 in his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s UFC 256 headliner.

The promotions former flyweight kingpin, Henry Cejudo, had previously scoffed at the idea that Deiveson Figueiredo “saved” the UFC’s 125-pound division. Prior to tonight’s event headliner, ‘Triple C’ would once again proclaim himself as the flyweight king on social media.

I am the king of the flyweights. 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/HVucEdLcTr — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 13, 2020

“I am the King of the Flyweights.” – Cejudo wrote on Twitter.

Tonight’s UFC 256 main event proved to be one of the greatest fights in UFC history. Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno went to absolute war for twenty-five straight minutes with both men coming close to earning a finish. In the end, a low blow proved costly for the champ as he was deducted a point that led to a majority draw ruling from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 256 Result: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno ruled a majority draw (47-46, 47-47 x2)

Check out how Henry Cejudo reacted to tonight’s UFC 256 event headliner below:

Say my name lord of the ringworm @Daico_Deiveson 🏆🏆🏆 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 13, 2020

“Say my name lord of the ringworm Deiveson Figueiredo.” – Cejudo said.

While Henry Cejudo may be hoping to hear the promotions reigning flyweight champ in Figueiredo call his name, he did receive a callout from a former champion Saturday night.

Cody Garbrandt took to social media immediately following tonight’s UFC 256 event where he issued the following challenge to ‘Triple C’.

Hey @HenryCejudo looks like it’s us March 6th pick the weight class.. @ufc — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 13, 2020

“Hey @HenryCejudo looks like it’s us March 6th pick the weight class.. UFC.” – Cody wrote.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 12, 2020