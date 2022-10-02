UFC Vegas 61 Results: Xiaonan Yan defeats Mackenzie Dern (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 event is headlined by a key women’s strawweight matchup featuring Mackenzie Dern taking on Xiaonan Yan.

Dern (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.

Meanwhile, Xiaonan Yan (15-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 main event with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Fury’ suffered losses to Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez in her two most recent efforts, but prior to that was on a twelve-fight unbeaten streak.

Round one begins and Xiaonan Yan throws a side kick and then lands a good right hand. Mackenzie Dern plows forward and lands a jab. A nice counter from Yan. She follows that up with a low kick. Dern charges forward but misses with a combination. Another good side kick lands for Yan. She comes over the top with a left hand. Dern closes the distance and forces the clinch. She pushes Yan against the cage and begins working for a single leg takedown. Xiaonan is doing a good job of defending. She lands a knee and Dern decides to let go of the hold. Yan with a low kick. Mackenzie rolls for an armbar but it is not there. The ladies start trading leather in the center of the Octagon. The fight hits the floor and Yan takes top position. Mackenzie Dern reverses and lands a pair of shots before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 61 main event begins and Xiaonan Yan lands a low kick. She follows that up with a good right hand. Mackenzie Dern forces the clinch and the fight hits the floor. Yan is on top but Dern is looking for the sweep. Xiaonan with some good punches and then a nice elbow. Mackenzie is looking for a leg lock. She gets top position and begins working some heavy ground and pound. Dern takes the back and looks to lock in a rear-naked choke. Yan defends and scrambles back to half guard. Mackenzie Dern with some more punches and then moves to mount. Yan scrambles and gives up her back. Dern looking for a choke but Xiaonan scrambles and gets free. Dern still on top and landing shots until the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 61 headliner begins and Xiaonan Yan lands a low kick. She charges forward with punches but Mackenzie Dern pulls guard and gets the fight back to the ground. Yan postures up and then breaks free and is able to stand back up. Dern chases after her with a combination. She lands a heavy kick to the body of her Chinese adversary. Dern shoots for a takedown but misses badly. Yan with a big shot that wobbles Dern. The submission specialist shoots for a takedown but it is not there. Dern catches a kick and presses Yan against the cage. Xiaonan breaks free and lands a jab. Mackenzie partially connects with a high kick. Both ladies connect with hard body kicks. Yan with a pair of good low kicks. Dern forces the clinch and scores a late takedown. She moves to mount but the horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 61 main event begins and Mackenzie Dern is in on an early takedown attempt. Yan defends and then circles off the cage. A pair of hard low kicks from the Chinese standout. Dern comes forward and lands a left hand. Both ladies connect with jabs. Yan with a nice low kick and then a good right over the top. Dern with a 1-2, she attempts the clinch but can’t keep it. Xiaonan Yan with a low kick. Mackenzie pushes her against the cage and then drops down to pull guard. Yan working some ground and pound while Mackenzie attempts to roll for an armbar. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 61 headliner begins and Mackenzie Dern comes out aggressively. She shoots in and get a big takedown. She moves to full mount and has four minutes to work. Good hammer fists from Dern. She takes the back of Yan and begins raining down hard shots. Mackenzie has both hooks in and is looking for the choke. She switches back to punches. Ninety seconds remain. More hammer fists and right hands from Dern. Less than minute to go now. This is a 10-8 round but will it be enough. Dern moves to try and armbar. She has it but Yan pulls out and escapes. The horn sounds to end round five.

looked like she was gonna get it pic.twitter.com/lmk8QXsZ9q — fire mma (@firemmatweets) October 2, 2022

Official UFC Vegas 61 Result: Xiaonan Yan def. Mackenzie Dern by majority decision (48-47 x2, 47-47)

Who would you like to see Yan fight next following her victory over Dern this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

