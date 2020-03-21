VIDEO | Stephen Thompson shares live reaction after watching his KO loss to Anthony Pettis

Former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson suffered the first knockout loss of his career to Anthony Pettis twelve months ago.

The welterweight contest took place at March’s UFC Fight Night event in Nashville, and pitted two of the promotions most decorated strikers in the main event.

‘Wonderboy’ has long wowed fight fans with his incredible striking arsenal. The South Carolina native has picked up highlight reel knockout victories over Dan Stittgen, Chris Clements, Robert Whittaker, Jake Ellenberger and Johnny Hendricks during his time with the promotion.

As for Anthony Pettis, ‘Showtime’ is also known for his ability to deliver jaw-dropping finishes. Most notably, Pettis finished Benson Henderson with his infamous ‘Showtime Kick’ at WEC 53 in 2010.

Despite dominating the opening round against Pettis, Stephen Thompson would ultimately go on to suffer a second round knockout loss to ‘Showtime’ after eating a perfectly-timed superman punch from the Milwaukee native.

It was a disappointing setback from ‘Wonderboy’, as the loss marked his second in a row and third in his past four fights.

However, after rebounding from the loss with a win over Vicente Luque at UFC 244, Stephen Thompson is now willing to have a little fun with his loss to Anthony Pettis, as seen in the video below.

Thompson is known for being one of the “good guys” in mixed martial arts and this video is evidence of his delightful sense of humor.

‘Wonderboy’ also had some fun with former rival Tyron Woodley recently, you can see more on that here.

