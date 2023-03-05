Pros react after Shavkat Rakhmonov stops Geoff Neal at UFC 285

Tonight’s UFC 285 main card lineup featured a key welterweight contest between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Geoff Neal.

Neal (15-5 MMA) had entered the bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being an impressive knockout victory over Vicente Luque. ‘Handz of Steel’ had gone 7-2 overall in his UFC career ahead of tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0 MMA) was looking to improve to 5-0 in the UFC when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Nomad’ had scored stoppage wins in all four of his first promotional appearances, finishing the likes of Alex Oliveira, Michel Prazeres, Carlston Harris and Neil Magny in that stretch.

Tonight’s main card welterweight matchup proved to be an absolute war. Shavkat Rakhmonov and Geoff Neal went toe-to-toe in the opening ten minutes, but it appeared that ‘Nomad’ was getting the better of the exchanges overall. Then, in round three, Neal rocked Shavkat with a punch. However, Rakhmonov battled through the adversity and went on to rock Neal right back. From there, he promptly locked in a standing rear-naked choke to secure the finish.

Official UFC 285 Result: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Geoff Neal via submission in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Rakhmonov vs. Neal’ below:

Big fight right here! This fight will tell us a lot about the projections of both men’s futures. #UFC285 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 5, 2023

Well this is a fun slugfest — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) March 5, 2023

Those body shots are hurting him bad ! #UFC285 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 5, 2023

Shavkat is a sniper — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 5, 2023

Great fight !! #UFC285 Geoff Neal is still in this going into round 3 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 5, 2023

Shav needs to be careful dipping his head of to the right side. Geoff is going to hide that left kick behind the punch. #UFC285 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 5, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Shavkat Rakhmonov defeating Geoff Neal tonight at UFC 285:

Holy cow! What a savage. Good fight guys. #UFC285 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 5, 2023

Damn. Hit him with the bouncer choke #UFC285 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 5, 2023

shavkat is a monster — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 5, 2023

@KChimaev would kill that guy and I would finish him in the second! I’ll beat that guy — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) March 5, 2023

