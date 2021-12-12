UFC 269 Results: Kai Kara-France KO’s Cody Garbrandt (Video)

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt makes his flyweight debut at tonight’s UFC 269 event opposite Kai Kara-France.

Garbrandt (12-4 MMA) made the decision to test the waters at 125lbs following his unanimous decision loss to Rob Font back in May. That setback served as Cody’s fourth in his past five fights, with three of those defeats coming by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Kai Kara-France (22-9 MMA) is coming off a knockout win over Rogerio Bontorin in his most recent effort at UFC 259. Prior to that, the Kiwi had suffered a submission loss to Brand Royval. Kai is currently ranked seventh in the flyweight division.

Round one begins and Cody Garbrandt lands a nice low kick to start. He swings and misses with a kick upstairs. Kai Kara-France attempts to close the distance but ends up eating another low kick. He continues to push forward and gets off a punch. A good low kick now from the Kiwi. ‘No Love’ just misses with a counter right hand. Kara-France with a switch-kick but Cody blocks it. Garbrandt paws with his jab. Kai Kara-France drops Cody with a right hand. He’s back up and then down again with another. Once again he pops back up and dives for a takedown. Kara-France is picking his shots now. Cody Garbrandt is in all kinds of trouble. Another big combo and Cody is down. WOW!

Kai Kara-France knocks out Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269 pic.twitter.com/0aEuhhkO6F — Will (@ChillemDafoe) December 12, 2021

Official UFC 269 Result: Kai Kara-France def. Cody Garbrandt via KO in Round 1

