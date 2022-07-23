Pros react after Paddy Pimblett stops Jordan Leavitt at UFC London

Today’s UFC London event featured a highly anticipated lightweight contest between Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt.

Pimblett (19-3 MMA) had most previously competed in March of this year, earning a first round submission victory over Rodrigo Vargas. That win had extended Paddy’s win streak to four in a row.

Meanwhile, Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) had last competed in April of 2022, where he earned a split-decision win over Trey Ogden. ‘The Monkey King’ had put together a 3-1 record since joining the UFC ranks in December of 2020.

Tonight’s ‘Pimblett vs. Leavitt’ resulted in another stoppage win for ‘Paddy the Baddy’. After a back and forth opening round, the Liverpool native was able to take the back of his American opponent early in round two. From there, ‘The Baddy’ promptly sunk in a rear-naked choke which forced Leavitt to tapout.

Official UFC London Result: Paddy Pimblett def. Jordan Leavitt via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pimblett vs. Leavitt’ below:

You see why @MarkTheOlympian wasn’t picked.. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 23, 2022

Close RD with that strong ending from Paddy but I think Leavitt round 1.#UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Paddy Pimblett defeating Jordan Leavitt at UFC London:

Holly shit paddy the baddyyyyyy — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 23, 2022

I'm impressed with @theufcbaddy so far, inside and outside the Octagon. I'd like to see what he could do with a step up in competition, but there's no denying he's a scrapper. #UFCLondon #PaddyPimblett pic.twitter.com/mpTmS5siwG — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 23, 2022

