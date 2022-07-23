Alexander Gustafsson issues statement following TKO loss to Nikita Krylov at UFC London

Today’s UFC London event featured the return of Alexander Gustafsson, who was ending a two-year layoff.

‘The Mauler’ squared off with Nikita Krylov in a light heavyweight contest which was featured on today’s main card lineup.

Gustafsson (18-8 MMA) had enter the contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. In his most previous effort in July of 2020, Alex suffered a submission loss to former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

As for Nikita Krylov (28-9 MMA), ‘The Miner’ was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this afternoon. The Moscow native was coming off a submission loss to Paul Craig in his most previous effort.

Today’s return to action did not go as planned for Alexander Gustafsson. ‘The Mauler’ was caught early on by a right hand from Nikita Krylov and shortly after recovering from that blow he was sat down again with a left hand. ‘The Miner’ quickly swarmed in and finished the fight.

Shortly following the disappointing setback, Alexander Gustafsson took to social media where he issued the following statement to his fans while congratulating Nikita Krylov on his win.

I’m ok. Disappointed. Congratulations to Nikita and thank u all for support ❤️ — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) July 23, 2022

Today’s setback to Krylov marked Gustafsson’s fourth loss in a row. The powerful Swede has not tasted victory since May of 2017, where he defeated Glover Teixeira with a highlight reel knockout.

