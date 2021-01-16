Pros react after Max Holloway dominates Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7

Today’s UFC Fight Island 7 event was headlined by a featherweight bout featuring former champ Max Holloway taking on surging contender Calvin Kattar.

Holloway (21-6 MMA) was looking to avoid the first three-fight losing streak of his career when he squared of with Kattar this evening. ‘Blessed‘ was coming off of back-to-back decision losses to reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski in his most previous Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar (22-4 MMA) will enter UFC Fight Island 7 on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a decision victory over Dan Ige this past July. Prior to outpointing the Hawaiian, Kattar was coming off a sensational knockout victory over Jeremy Stephens.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 7 main event proved to be arguably the greatest performance of Max Holloway’s illustrious career. The former featherweight champ absolutely battered Calvin Kattar for five straight rounds on route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Fight Island 7 Result: Max Holloway def. Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-42, 50-44)

Check out how the pros reacted to Holloway defeating Kattar below:

This will be a great banger. #UFCFightIsland — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) January 16, 2021

Let’s goooo!!! I’m taking Max in a close one! Who do you guys have picked in this one??#UFCFightIsland7 Im watching the fights LIVE with Jens Pulver on Twitch!https://t.co/yD0Mvk9K16 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 16, 2021

We are in for a hell of a fight #UFCFightIsland7 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) January 16, 2021

Max looking fuckin sharp — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) January 16, 2021

Max Holloway 🤯 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) January 16, 2021

That’s the featherweight champion right there. 🙌🏽 — Brandon (@brandonroyval) January 16, 2021

I believe we are watching the best 145er in the world fight right now 🔥 #UFConABC1 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) January 16, 2021

Hey someone stop the fight? — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) January 16, 2021

Kattar is tough!! Max is pouring it on! #UFCFightIsland — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) January 16, 2021

It’s some good fights today 💯👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 16, 2021

Ok now I’m im impressed I was kidding #UFCFightIsland7 — Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) January 16, 2021

