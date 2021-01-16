Pros react after Max Holloway dominates Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7

By
Chris Taylor
-
Max Holloway, Calvin Kattar

Today’s UFC Fight Island 7 event was headlined by a featherweight bout featuring former champ Max Holloway taking on surging contender Calvin Kattar.

Holloway (21-6 MMA) was looking to avoid the first three-fight losing streak of his career when he squared of with Kattar this evening. ‘Blessed‘ was coming off of back-to-back decision losses to reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski in his most previous Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar (22-4 MMA) will enter UFC Fight Island 7 on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a decision victory over Dan Ige this past July. Prior to outpointing the Hawaiian, Kattar was coming off a sensational knockout victory over Jeremy Stephens.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 7 main event proved to be arguably the greatest performance of Max Holloway’s illustrious career. The former featherweight champ absolutely battered Calvin Kattar for five straight rounds on route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Fight Island 7 Result: Max Holloway def. Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-42, 50-44)

Check out how the pros reacted to Holloway defeating Kattar below:

