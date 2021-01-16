UFC Fight Island 7 Results: Max Holloway defeats Calvin Kattar (Highlights)

Today’s UFC Fight Island 7 event is headlined by a key featherweight bout featuring former champ Max Holloway taking on surging contender Calvin Kattar.

Holloway (21-6 MMA) will be looking to avoid the first three-fight losing streak of his career when he squares of with Kattar. ‘Blessed‘ is coming off of back-to-back decision losses to reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski. Prior to those setbacks, the Hawaiian had defeated Frankie Edgar by unanimous decision at UFC 240.

Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar (22-4 MMA) will enter UFC Fight Island 7 on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a decision victory over Dan Ige this past July. Prior to outpointing the Hawaiian, Kattar was coming off a sensational knockout victory over Jeremy Stephens.

Round one of the UFC Fight Island 7 main event begins and the featherweights meet in the center of the Octagon. Holloway lands a jab but Kattar fire back with a nice low kick. Both men connect with good jabs. ‘Blessed’ lands a nice outside low kick. Max Holloway comes forward with a combination. He lands a good shot to the body. Calvin Kattar lands a low kick. Max replies with a good combination. He hands are looking fast early on here. He rips the body of Kattar and then goes upstairs. The ‘Boston Finisher’ lands a nice low kick but Holloway connects again with a lightning fast left hand. Big shots from Kattar now. He rips a right hand over the top. Holloway returns fire. Both men connect with low kicks. Max Holloway lands a big right hand over the top. Calvin Kattar replies with a nice counter hook but it is the Hawaiian getting off the better volume. Max lands a spinning back kick. Calvin Kattar answers with a hard inside low kick. Another spinning attempt from Holloway. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Fight Island main event begins and Max Holloway looks to get off to quick start. He lands a nice combination that ends in a right hand. A double jab connects for ‘Blessed’. He is really getting off on Kattar early in round two. Max connects with a jab and Calvin goes down. He immediately scrambles back to his feet but is clearly frustrated and behind on the scorecards early. Holloway with a combination and then a right kick to the body. Calvin Kattaer with a good jab but Holloway answers with a nice counter right. Another big right hand and Calvin is hurt. Holloway attacks the body with a flurry of punches. He is lighting up Calvin with big punches in bunches now. Kattar is a bloody mess. Max Holloway lands a big elbow and then another. Calvin’s face is painted red with his own blood. The horn sounds to end a wild round two.

Round three of the UFC Fight Island 7 headliner begins and Max Holloway comes forward with a big right hand. Calvin Kattar looks to be refreshed. He begins landing some shots of his own. A good right hand now for ‘The Boston Finisher’. Max returns fire with a body shot followed by an uppercut. Big shots from both fighters now. How tough is Calvin Kattar? Holloway has landed an insane amount of strikes but the Boston native is still very much in this one. Max Holloway rips the body with a combination. He goes upstairs with a good punch. Calvin returns fire but then Max lights him up with another combo. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Fight Island 7 main event begins and both men throw jabs early. Holloway rips the body with a straight right. Calvin circles to his right and looks to get back in the pocket. Holloway fires off another combination. Kattar with a right hand. He throws another and appears to sting ‘Blessed’. Max circles and then comes forward with a right hand over the top. He begins throwing and landing a plethora of strikes here. This is insane that Kattar is still on his feet. He is swinging back with wild left hands. Max even appears to be in disbelief. Holloway lands a knee and then rips Kattar’s body with more punches. The Boston fighter with another big punch. Max Holloway returns fire with a high kick. Somehow we are going to see a round five.

The fifth and final round begins and Holloway is looking to score a finish. Calvin Kattar is obviously hoping to do the same, as he is way down on the scorecards. ‘Blessed’ has barely slowed down from the frantic pace he started in round one. Kattar is still standing in there and looking to counter as Max comes in. So far, he has been unable to do so. Both men are throwing punches now as we approach the final sixty seconds. Kattar is battered and bloody but he won’t go away. Amazing that he is going to see the judges scorecards after this.

Official UFC Fight Island 7 Result: Max Holloway def. Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision

Who would you like to see Holloway fight next following his victory over Kattar this evening on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!