UFC 286 Results: Gunnar Nelson stops Bryan Barberena in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 286 main card lineup features a welterweight matchup between Gunnar Nelson and Bryan Barberena.

Nelson (18-5-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Takashi Sato twelve months ago at UFC London. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Gunni’, as he had previously suffered setbacks to Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards respectively.

Meanwhile, Bryan Barberena (18-9 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Rafael dos Anjos back in December. Prior to that setback, ‘Bam Bam’ had put together a three-fight winning streak, which included a victory over former division title holder Robbie Lawler.

Round one of this welterweight contest begins and Gunnar Nelson comes out in his traditional karate stance. Barberena is circling along the outside pumping his jab. ‘Bam Bam’ with a hard low kick. He lands another and then steps forward with a flurry that misses. Nelson forces the clinch and pushes Barberena against the fence. He has double under hooks and looks for a trip. Bryan Barberena is doing a good job of defending thus far. Just as I write that Gunnar gets the takedown. He is working from half guard position. Nelson drops a couple of elbows. Barberena is throwing short punches from off his back. ‘Gunni’ is looking to isolate an arm and lockup a kimura or straight armbar. He gives up on that and lands a big elbow. Gunnar moves to full mount and lands a big elbow. He locks up and armbar and this one is all over. WOW!

WHEN THE LONDON CROWD HITS THE SKOL CHANT 🗣 🔊 #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/ITw4pcGsWP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 18, 2023

Official UFC 286 Result: Gunnar Nelson def. Bryan Barberena via submission (armbar) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Nelson fight next following his submission victory over Barberena this evening in London, England? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!