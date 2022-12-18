UFC Vegas 66 Bonus Report: Drew Dober among four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland.

Tonight’s middleweight main event went the full twenty-five minutes as Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland exchanged shots for five straight rounds. It was a tight and technical battle, with Strickland seemingly landing the better head strikes, while Cannonier got the best of the kicking game. After five rounds of action ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ was awarded a split decision win from the judges’ in attendance.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 66 featured a lightweight contest as Damir Ismagulov collided with Arman Tsarukyan. The bout resulted in a unanimous decision victory for Tsarukyan, who had a clean sweep on the judges’ scorecards (30-27 x3).

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Drew Dober and Bobby Green each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling battle on tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 main card. Dober won the fight via second-round knockout after landing a huge punch that sent ‘King’ crashing to the canvas.

Performance of the night: Michal Oleksiejczuk earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Cody Brundage (see that here).

Performance of the night: Alex Caceres pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round knockout win over Julian Erosa. ‘Bruce Leeroy’ landed a sensational head kick and finished ‘Juicy J’ off with some ground and pound.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event?