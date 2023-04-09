UFC 287 Results: Gilbert Burns defeats Jorge Masvidal (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 287 event is co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight bout featuring Gilbert Burns taking on Jorge Masvidal.

Burns (21-5 MMA) most recently competed at January’s UFC 283 event, where he scored a first-round submission victory over Neil Magny. Prior to that, ‘Durinho’ was coming off a decision setback to Khamzat Chimaev in a fight of the night affair.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a lopsided decision defeat to Colby Covington. ‘Gamebred’ will be hoping to snap a three-fight losing skid in front of a hometown crowd this evening.

Round one of the UFC 287 co-main event begins and there is a bit of a feeling out process. Gilbert Burns lands a jab and then a low kick. Another low kick from ‘Durinho’ finds a home. Jorge Masvidal with a low kick. He lands another. The chants of “Let’s go Jorge” flood the arena in Miami. Burns with a good right hand over the top. Masvidal with a good combination that ends in a low kick. Burns returns fire with one of his own. He follows that up with a kick to the body. ‘Durinho’ with an overhand right that partially lands. He throws another and then gets inside for the clinch. Jorge shrugs him off and breaks free. One minute remains in the opening round. Jorge Masvidal with another low kick. Gilbert Burns with a right hand over the top. Masvidal answers with a right of his own. Another right hand from Burns. He lands a calf kick. Jorge with a left. Burns shoots in and gets a takedown. He lands a couple of hammer fists before the horn.

Round two of the UFC 287 co-main event begins and Gilbert Burns comes out quickly. He lands a big right hand that rocks Jorge Masvidal back against the cage. ‘Durinho’ comes in and picks up ‘Gamebred’ and slams him down to the floor. Burns with some short shots from the top but Masvidal is doing a good job of keeping him tied up. Burns gets a warning from the referee that he needs to see some action. Gilbert with some right hands. Jorge is trying to wall-walk. He does but Burns is still draped on his back. Another big takedown from Gilbert Burns. He is in full guard, but Jorge Masvidal is working hard to get back up. ‘Gamebred’ returns to his feet. One-minute remains. Masvidal breaks free from the clinch. He lands a kick to the body. Burns with a right hand. Jorge returns fire. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC 287 co-main event begins and Gilbert Burns goes to the body with a kick. Jorge Masvidal counters with a right hand. ‘Gamebred’ with a heavy low kick. Burns with a nice right. The welterweights trade low kicks. Jorge lands another. He misses with a right hand but lands another good low kick. A spinning back kick and then a low kick from ‘Gamebred’. Burns with a left hand. He just misses with a big right. Another big right hand and Jorge is rocked. Gilbert Burns with a flurry. He cracks Masvidal with a left hook. Jorge comes back with a jab and a right hand of his own. Another good right from Burns. He rocks Jorge with a combination. Another huge right. ‘Gamebred’ smiles but this is not good. He comes back with a low kick. Burns with sneaky left hook. He lands a big right hand. Jorge Masvidal returns fire with a right. ‘Durinho’ shoots for a takedown. This time Masvidal defends but he’s pressed up against the cage. Burns eventually gets the takedown and now has one minute to work. He lands some short shots and then moves for a submission. Masvidal avoids and looks to get back up. The horn sounds while both men are still battling on the canvas.

Official UFC 287 Result: Gilbert Burns def. Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

