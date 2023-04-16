x
Pros react after Edson Barboza KO’s Billy Quarantillo at UFC Kansas City

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City event was co-headlined by a featherweight matchup featuring Edson Barboza taking on Billy Quarantillo.

Barboza (23-11 MMA) had entered the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The feared Brazilian striker had suffered a unanimous decision loss to Bryce Mitchell in his most previous Octagon appearance.

Meanwhile, Billy Quarantillo (17-5 MMA) had last competed at December’s UFC 282 event, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Alexander Hernandez.

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City main event resulted in another highlight reel knockout for Edson Barboza. The Brazilian striker connect with a nasty knee that sent ‘Billy Q’ crashing to the canvas midway through the opening round.

Official UFC Kansas City Result: Edson Barboza def. Billy Quarantillo via KO (knee) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Barboza vs. Quarantillo‘ below:

Post-fight reactions to Edson Barboza defeating Billy Quarantillo at UFC Kansas City:

Who would you like to see Edson Barboza fight next following his KO victory over Billy Q at tonight’s UFC event Missouri. Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
