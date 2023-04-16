x
Home » MMA News » UFC » UFC Kansas City Results: Edson Barboza KO’s ...
MMA NewsBilly QuarantilloEdson BarbozaUFCUFC Kansas City

UFC Kansas City Results: Edson Barboza KO’s Billy Quarantillo (Video)

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City event is co-headlined by a featherweight matchup featuring Edson Barboza taking on Billy Quarantillo.

Barboza (22-11 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, his latest being a unanimous decision loss to Bryce Mitchell. The Brazilian striker last tasted victory at UFC 262 in 2021, when he knocked out Shane Burgos.

Meanwhile, Billy Quarantillo (17-4 MMA) last competed at December’s UFC 282 event, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Alexander Hernandez.

Round one of the UFC Kansas City co-main event begins and Quarantillo quickly forces the clinch and pushes Edson Barboza against the cage. The Brazilian striker breaks free and lands a hard low kick. Both men with punches in the pocket. Barboza lands another low kick. Billy Quarantillo is doing a good job with his jab early. Edson replies with another low kick. Quarantillo dives for a takedown. He doesn’t get it but is able to push Barboza up against the cage. Edson breaks free and lands a good right. Billy Q continues to press forward. Barboza lands a big knee and this one is all over. WOW!

Official UFC Kansas City Result: Edson Barboza def. Billy Quarantillo via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Barboza fight next following his KO victory over Quarantillo at tonight’s UFC event Missouri. Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleUFC Kansas City Results: Ion Cutelaba TKO’s Tanner Boser in Round 1 (Video)
Next articlePros react after Edson Barboza KO’s Billy Quarantillo at UFC Kansas City
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv