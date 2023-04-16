UFC Kansas City Results: Edson Barboza KO’s Billy Quarantillo (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City event is co-headlined by a featherweight matchup featuring Edson Barboza taking on Billy Quarantillo.

Barboza (22-11 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, his latest being a unanimous decision loss to Bryce Mitchell. The Brazilian striker last tasted victory at UFC 262 in 2021, when he knocked out Shane Burgos.

Meanwhile, Billy Quarantillo (17-4 MMA) last competed at December’s UFC 282 event, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Alexander Hernandez.

Round one of the UFC Kansas City co-main event begins and Quarantillo quickly forces the clinch and pushes Edson Barboza against the cage. The Brazilian striker breaks free and lands a hard low kick. Both men with punches in the pocket. Barboza lands another low kick. Billy Quarantillo is doing a good job with his jab early. Edson replies with another low kick. Quarantillo dives for a takedown. He doesn’t get it but is able to push Barboza up against the cage. Edson breaks free and lands a good right. Billy Q continues to press forward. Barboza lands a big knee and this one is all over. WOW!

Official UFC Kansas City Result: Edson Barboza def. Billy Quarantillo via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Barboza fight next following his KO victory over Quarantillo at tonight’s UFC event Missouri. Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!