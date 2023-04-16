Jon Jones responds after Stipe Miocic accuses him of “running” from UFC 290 title fight

Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has responded after Stipe Miocic accused him of “running” from their proposed UFC 290 title fight.

Jones and Miocic were expected to collide at July’s UFC 290 pay-per-view event for Internation Fight Week. However, the Ultimate Fighting Championship recently announced that the July 6 fight card will be headlined by a featherweight title unification bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

When asked about the status of Jon Jones, UFC President Dana White shared the following comments:

“Poof! He’s [Jones] is gone again. Jon Jones goes back underground, and you know, let me know when the Stipe fight is done. He’s a fascinating, talented, artist to deal with. I haven’t heard a word out of him.”

That news did not sit well with former UFC heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic, as the Ohio native took to social media with the following words for ‘Bones’.

“Weird… because last month you said I was the one running @JonnyBones. If anyone needs me, I’ll be in the gym.” – Miocic said.

Jon Jones was clearly not impressed with Miocic’s remarks and responded with the following words:

“I lay low for a few weeks and then you convince yourself that I’m afraid of you. Ha whatever you need to tell yourself old timer.” – Jones wrote on Twitter.

It has been rumored that the highly anticipated Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight will now take place in the Fall of 2023.

Jones later suggested that he would like the Miocic fight to take place in his home state at the famous Madison Square Garden.

“How cool would it be to spend my retirement fight dominating the greatest heavyweight of all time, in my home state at Madison Square Garden?”

What do you think of the latest back and forth between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic? Who are you picking to win when the two collide in the Octagon later this year?