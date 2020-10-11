Justin Gaethje reacts after the UFC botches his name in Octagon advertisement

Current UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has offered a solution after the UFC botched his last name in their Octagon advertisement.

Later this month at UFC 254 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, Gaethje will square off with reigning and undefeated UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Although the highly anticipated lightweight title unification bout is expected to draw massive numbers, the promotion somehow managed to botch Gaethje’s last name in their newest Octagon advertisement.

Justin Gaethje (22-2 MMA) clearly witnessed the error during tonight’s UFC Fight Island 5 broadcast as he proceeded to send out the following suggestion to promotional officials while sharing a screenshot of the botched advertisement.

🧐 maybe they should just go with Khabib vs Justin 😂 pic.twitter.com/T6bjvymi2d — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 11, 2020

“Maybe they should just go with Khabib vs. Justin” – Gaethje wrote jokingly on Twitter after the UFC misspelled his last name with ‘Gaejthe’.

‘The Highlight’ will enter his bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov sporting a four-fight win streak, with all four of those wins coming by way of knockout. During that impressive run Justin Gaethje has scored stoppage victories over James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone and most recently Tony Ferguson.

As for ‘The Eagle’, Nuragomedov (28-0 MMA) will be returning action for the first time in over a year when he steps in the Octagon at UFC 254. In his most recent effort at UFC 242 in September of 2019, Khabib picked up a submission victory over Dustin Poirier to retain his coveted lightweight world title.

Khabib’s upcoming bout with Justin Gaethje will mark the first time that he has competed since the untimely death of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov who passed away due to complications from Covid-19.

What do you think of the UFC managing to misspell Justin Gaethje's last name in their Octagon wall advertisement and who are you picking to win this month's UFC 254 main event?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 10, 2020