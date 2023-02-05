Pros react after Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson is ruled a majority draw

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 68 main card featured the return of fan favorite fighter Doo Ho Choi, aka. The Korean Superboy.

Choi (14-4-1 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Charles Jourdain in December of 2019. That loss to ‘Air’ had marked Choi’s third in a row, as he had previously suffered setbacks to Jeremy Stephens and Cub Swanson respectively.

As for Kyle Nelson (13-5-1 MMA), ‘The Monster‘ entered UFC Vegas 68 with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The Canadian standout had dropped a decision to Jai Herbert his last time out.

Tonight’s ‘Choi vs. Nelson’ matchup went the distance but it was an illegal headbutt from Doo Ho Choi that resulted in the bout being ruled a majority draw. ‘The Korean Superboy’ was deducted a point by the referee which proved costly.

Official UFC Vegas 68 Result: Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson ruled a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Choi vs. Nelson’ below:

Doo Ho Choi makes his return to the Octagon next! 🔥 #UFCVegas68 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) February 5, 2023

This highlight was hot I’m awake again — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 5, 2023

That's an odd round to score. Barely any strikes landed and virtually equal control. Judges basically have to assess Nelson's choke versus Choi's early calf kick and some ground strikes. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 5, 2023

How is Nelson not limping from those powerful kicks?!! #ufcvegas68 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 5, 2023

Choi likely ahead going into the third round — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 5, 2023

We could see a draw. #UFCVegas68 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 5, 2023

Tognoni takes a point away from Choi for the clashing of heads. Choi did not manage his weapons safely and that results in both a loss of position and a point deduction. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 5, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson being ruled a majority draw at UFC Vegas 68:

The Korean Super Boy and Kyle Nelson fight to a majority draw at #UFCVegas68 How'd you score it? [ Live now on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/MscW2InB4a — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

Superboy won that fight! 🤦🏽‍♂️ #UFCVegas68 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) February 5, 2023

Majority draw in Choi vs. Nelson. Can't argue with it. There's a case to give Nelson R1 or R2. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 5, 2023

Who would you like to see Choi fight next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!