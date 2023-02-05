x
Pros react after Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson is ruled a majority draw

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 68 main card featured the return of fan favorite fighter Doo Ho Choi, aka. The Korean Superboy.

Choi (14-4-1 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Charles Jourdain in December of 2019. That loss to ‘Air’ had marked Choi’s third in a row, as he had previously suffered setbacks to Jeremy Stephens and Cub Swanson respectively.

As for Kyle Nelson (13-5-1 MMA), ‘The Monster‘ entered UFC Vegas 68 with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The Canadian standout had dropped a decision to Jai Herbert his last time out.

Tonight’s ‘Choi vs. Nelson’ matchup went the distance but it was an illegal headbutt from Doo Ho Choi that resulted in the bout being ruled a majority draw. ‘The Korean Superboy’ was deducted a point by the referee which proved costly.

Official UFC Vegas 68 Result: Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson ruled a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Choi vs. Nelson’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson being ruled a majority draw at UFC Vegas 68:

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
