UFC Vegas 68 Results: Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson ruled a majority draw

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 68 main card features the return of fan favorite Doo Ho Choi, aka. The Korean Superboy.

Choi (14-4 MMA) has not competed inside the Octagon since suffering a TKO loss to Charles Jourdain in December of 2019. That loss had marked his third in a row, as he previously suffered setbacks to Jeremy Stephens and Cub Swanson respectively.

As for Kyle Nelson (13-5 MMA), ‘The Monster‘ will enter UFC Vegas 68 looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Canadian standout dropped a decision to Jai Herbert his last time out.

Round one of this featherweight matchup begins and Doo Ho Choi lands a low kick. Nelson responds with a jab. Another hard low kick from Choi. Nelson with a right hook. Choi lands another low kick. A body kick from Choi, but Nelson shoots in picks him up and slams him down. Choi looks scoots towards the cage and looks to stand back up. ‘The Korean Superboy’ gives up his back. Nelson looks for a choke. The fighters scramble and Choi winds up on top and gets a crucifix. Nelson scrambles out and gets back to full guard. Doo Ho Choi with a big elbow. He looks to regain the crucifix but Nelson won’t allow that. Choi with some body shots to close out round one.

Round two begins and Kyle Nelson opens with a front kick. He follows that up with a kick to the body. Nelson lands a hook and then another. Doo Ho Choi is rocked. Elbows from Nelson. Choi with a low kick. The fighters clinch and Nelson lands another elbow. Choi with a jab and then a good right. Nelson with a hard low kick. Choi returns it. Heavy right hands traded. Nelson shoots for a takedown but Choi stuffs it. ‘The Korean Superboy’ pushes Nelson against the cage in the clinch. He lands a hard right and they break. Nelson with a low kick. Choi returns fire. He lands another, and then another. Nelson with a body kick. Choi with another hard low kick. He sneaks in a right hand followed by a good 1-2. Nelson returns a right. Choi with another low kick. Heavy hooks traded inside. Choi lands a big right but eats a hard low kick. Choi replies with a low kick of his own. Nelson with a right hand at the horn.

Round three begins and both fighters are throwing heavy leather early. Nelson gets inside and scores a takedown. Doo Ho Choi scrambles back to his feet but the Canadian still has a hold of him. Kyle Nelson drags Choi back down to the canvas. Choi is up again, but still battling the bodylock. Nelson gets the double leg takedown. ‘The Korean Superboy’ is working hard to get back up. He does and attacks the neck. Nelson drops to guard with Choi in top position. Doo Ho Choi with a headbutt and the referee steps in. The ref takes a point away from Choi. That could prove large. Choi with a low kick on the restart and then a right hand. Nelson shoots the double and pushes the Korean against the cage. Nelson clinging to the single leg. He switches to a double but Choi refuses to go down. Doo Ho with some elbows. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 68 Result: Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson ruled a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

