UFC Vegas 68 Results: Devin Clark defeats Jung Da-un

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 68 event is co-headlined by a light heavyweight contest featuring Devin Clark taking on Jung Da-un.

Clark (14-7 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Azamat Murzakanov in his most recent effort last August. Prior to suffering that loss, ‘Brown Bear’ was coming off a TKO victory over William Knight.

Meanwhile, Jung Da-un (15-4-1 MMA) will also enter UFC Vegas 68 with hopes of getting back into the win column. ‘Sseda’ suffered a nasty knockout loss to Dustin Jacoby in his most recent effort in July of 2022. That setback had snapped a fourteen-fight unbeaten streak for the South Korean.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 68 co-main event begins and Devin Clark immediately shoots for a takedown. He doesn’t get it but pushes Da-un against the cage and begins landing some knees. Shoulder strikes from Clark. Those are doing some damage. Jung returns fire with some knees and turns Clark into the cage. Da-un with the takedown but Clark scrambles up fast. Jung still has him in a body-lock. Clark reverses and scores a takedown. Jung Da-un gets right back up to his feet. He lands a big elbow and then a 1-2. Devin Clark with a big left hook. He shoots in and scores a takedown. Clark with some good shots to close out the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 68 co-main event begins and Clark lands a low kick. Jung returns it. He attempts a jumping knee. Devin grabs a hold of him and slams him down. Jung scrambles up and pushes Clark into the fence. Da-un is searching for a standing submission but eventually let’s that go. Devin Clark spins out of the clinch and lands a couple hooks. He pushes Jung against the cage but quickly gets reversed. Clark lands a low kick but eats an elbow. The fighters break and circle out. A high kick from Clark. He follows that up with a pair of good hooks and then a low kick. He looks for a takedown but only manages to push Jung Da-un back against the cage. Another reversal. Now it is Jung landing some knees and elbows. Clark reverses and lands some shoulder strikes. Round two comes to an end.

The third and final round begins and Devin Clark lands a kick to the body. Jung with a double jab. Clark grabs him and pushes him up against the cage. A knee from Clark. The fighters trade shots inside. Jung stuffs a takedown attempt. Clark continues to search for the takedown. He can’t get it and winds up being tripped to the floor. Da-un is on top and in half guard position. ‘Brown Bear’ scrambles and gets back up to his feet. Clark with a three-punch combo. He attempts another takedown but once again gets stuffed. Jung lands a big elbow and then a combination. Clark returns fire with some big hooks. Jung clinches and lands a knee. Devin Clark with a big right. He shoots in and scores a takedown at the bell.

Unanimous for @BrownBearC! He gets back in the win column at #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/ElZUPKymLK — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

Official UFC Vegas 68 Result: Devin Clark def. Jung Da-un by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

