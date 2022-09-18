Pros react after Cory Sandhagen TKO’s Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 60

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 60 event was headlined by a key bantamweight contest between perennial contenders Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong.

Sandhagen (15-4 MMA), 30, was hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening. ‘Sandman’ had suffered decision defeats to former UFC champions Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) and T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) in his most previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Song Yadong (19-7 MMA) had entered UFC Vegas 60 sporting a three-fight winning streak. The ‘Kung Fu Kid’ had defeated Marlon Moraes (23-10), Julio Arce (18-5 MMA) and Casey Kenney (16-4 MMA) during that impressive stretch.

Tonight’s men’s bantamweight main event proved to be the back and forth war most fans and analysts were expecting. Song Yadong possessed a clear power edge but it was diversity of strikes from Cory Sandhagen that proved to be the difference. ‘Sandman’ was able to utilize some crafty elbows and knees to open up a nasty cut on Yadong. As the fight went on the cut grew worse and officials decided they had seen enough by the end of round four.

Official UFC Vegas 60 Result: Cory Sandhagen def. Song Yadong via TKO at 5:00 of Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Sandhagen vs. Yadong’ below:

Got me eye on this one, Cory Sandhagen vs Song Yadong! 👀 #UFCVegas60 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 18, 2022

That boy cory looks ready 🫡 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022

Excited for this one @ufc — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) September 18, 2022

High level and violent! #UFCVegas60 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 18, 2022

Sandhagen so crafty with his elbows. Can throw them from anywhere, and come from such unconventional angles #UFCVegas60 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 18, 2022

Sandman up 3-0 in my book. #UFCVegas60 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 18, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Cory Sandhagen defeating Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Vegas 60:

Great fight fellas!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) September 18, 2022

Nobody can tell me @corysandhagen doesn’t have smoothest footwork in the bantamweight division — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) September 18, 2022

Tough as they come @SongYaDongMMA love you little bro! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) September 18, 2022

Cory Sandhagen might be the most technically skilled fighter in the UFC bantamweight division (other than myself). Impressive performance 👏 #UFCVegas60 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 18, 2022

Not disappointed in that stoppage. That was great stop. They allowed him time but it got so bad. Great stoppage. Insane toughness by song but massive Performance by Corey sandhagen — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 18, 2022

Who would you like to see Cory Sandhagen fight next following his TKO victory over Song Yadong this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

