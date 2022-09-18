Pros react after Cory Sandhagen TKO’s Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 60

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 60 event was headlined by a key bantamweight contest between perennial contenders Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong.

Sandhagen (15-4 MMA), 30, was hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening. ‘Sandman’ had suffered decision defeats to former UFC champions Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) and T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) in his most previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Song Yadong (19-7 MMA) had entered UFC Vegas 60 sporting a three-fight winning streak. The ‘Kung Fu Kid’ had defeated Marlon Moraes (23-10), Julio Arce (18-5 MMA) and Casey Kenney (16-4 MMA) during that impressive stretch.

Tonight’s men’s bantamweight main event proved to be the back and forth war most fans and analysts were expecting. Song Yadong possessed a clear power edge but it was diversity of strikes from Cory Sandhagen that proved to be the difference. ‘Sandman’ was able to utilize some crafty elbows and knees to open up a nasty cut on Yadong. As the fight went on the cut grew worse and officials decided they had seen enough by the end of round four.

Official UFC Vegas 60 Result: Cory Sandhagen def. Song Yadong via TKO at 5:00 of Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Sandhagen vs. Yadong’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Cory Sandhagen defeating Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Vegas 60:

Who would you like to see Cory Sandhagen fight next following his TKO victory over Song Yadong this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

