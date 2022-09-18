UFC Vegas 60 Results: Cory Sandhagen TKO’s Song Yadong (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 60 event is headlined by a key bantamweight contest featuring Cory Sandhagen taking on Song Yadong.

Sandhagen (14-4 MMA), 30, will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening. ‘Sandman’ was defeated by Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) by unanimous decision last October at UFC 267. Prior to that, he lost to T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) in July of 2021.

Meanwhile, Song Yadong (19-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 60 event sporting a three-fight winning streak. The ‘Kung Fu Kid’ defeated Marlon Moraes (23-10), Julio Arce (18-5 MMA) and Casey Kenney (16-4 MMA) and is looking to make it 4 in a row this evening.

Round one of tonight’s main event begins and Cory Sandhagen comes forward with a right hand. He pushes Song Yadong to against the cage and lands a couple of short knees inside. Song returns one to the groin but Sandhagen says fight on. Song pushes him off with a left hook. A big body kick lands for Sandhagen. He begins working the body and then attempts a wheel kick. A low kick for Sandhagen connects. Song working the jab. He lands a huge left hook. Sandhagen shoots and gets shrugged off and reversed against the cage. Song with an elbow on the break. Sandhagen pushes forward with a right and gets countered. Right hand again. Sandhagen shoots, gets stuffed and taken down. Song in Sandhagen’s guard fighting off the triangle. The fighters trade low kicks. ‘Sandman’ with a nice right hand. Jabs are traded. Cory Sandhagen with a body kick. Yadong with a 1-2 up the middle. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 60 headliner begins and Song Yadong lands a clean left. Sandhagen with a high kick and then a low kick. A jumping knee from Sandhagen misses/ A body kick now from Song and then a lunging left hook. Sandhagen lands a right and eats a hard left hook that rocks him. Sandhagen shoots the double, but Song quickly scrambles back up to his feet. Song comes forward with a combo. They clash heads. Sandhagen shoots and eats a left hook as he gets stuffed. Sandhagen shoots again and pushes Yadong to the cage. Short right hands from Song inside, but he’s got a bad cut over his right eyelid. Elbow from Sandhagen lands on the exit. A right hand counter connects for Song Yadon. Cory Sandhagen answers with a low kick and then another. A front kick and low kick combo now from Sandhagen. Left hands are traded in the pocket. Song with another left. Sandhagen pushes him to the cage. Yadong swings wildly to close out round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 60 main event begins and Song Yadong comes out with a high kick. Cory Sandhagen lands a jab but eats a counter hook. Sandhagen shoots and gets stuffed. A standing elbow from Sandhagen. Song lands to the body. A low kick to jab from Song. Sandhagen with a body kick. Song answers with a right hand. Sandhagen leaps in with a knee to the body. Song answers with an overhand right. He follows that up with a high kick. Sandhagen keeping him at bay with his jab. A low kick from Sandhagen. He lands a jab and then a high knee. Sandhagen clinches and pushes Song to the cage. Lefts on the exit for both men. Sandhagen lands a right, gets stuffed on a shot and eats a coutner. Jabs from Sandhagen. Song returns one. A high kick from Sandhagen connects. Song with a left hook. Sandhagen returns it. A 1-2 from Song Yadon and then a couple of hooks. Cory Sanghagen with the jab and then a low kick. A hard combination from the ‘Sandman’ closes out round three.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 60 main event begins and Song Yadong opens with a body kick. Cory Sandhagen answers with a jab. Song charges in with a flurry. A knee from Sandhagen followed by a body kick and then a 1-2. A hard right from Song. He lands a right and body kick. Song with a good left. Sandhagen with more jabs and then a body kick. Song catches it and takes him down. Cory Sandhagen scrambles his way up and reverses the position. They trade short knees inside. Sandhagen gets the trip and Song is right back up. A jumping knee from Sandhagen. A hard right from Song. A 1-2 now from the Team Alpha Male product. Sandhagen with a right of his own. Jabs traded back at range. Sandhagen lands a left. Left hook for Song. Sandhagen with a low kick. Body kick for Song. Song a right, eats a couple jabs. Sandhagen with a hard body shot to jabs upstairs. He shoots in and gets Song Yadong down to the canvas. Sandhagen on top in half-guard and landing some good shots. Song is bleeding a lot now. The horn sounds to end round four.

Not how anyone wanted to see this one end, but WHAT warriors! 👏 ⏳ @CorySandhagen gets back to winning ways after this fight is waved off due to doctor stoppage. #UFCVegas60 pic.twitter.com/iZzAd2HLd4 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 18, 2022

The fight is waved off between rounds four and five due to Yadong’s nasty cut. Sandhagen wins via TKO.

Official UFC Vegas 60 Result: Cory Sandhagen def. Song Yadong via TKO at 5:00 of Round 4

Who would you like to see Sandhagen fight next following his TKO victory over Yadong this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!