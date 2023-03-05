UFC 285 Results: Cody Garbrandt defeats Trevin Jones (Highlights)

A bantamweight bout between Cody Garbrandt and Trevin Jones serves as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC 285 event.

Garbrandt (12-5 MMA), a former bantamweight champion, will enter the contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘No Love’ is coming off a TKO loss to Kai Kara-France in his most recent effort in December of 2021 at UFC 269.

Meanwhile, Trevin Jones (13-9 MMA) will be looking to rebound from a three-fight losing skid when he squares off with Cody Garbrandt this evening. ‘5 Star’ is coming off back-to-back decision setbacks to Raoni Barcelos and Javid Basharat in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Round one of this bantamweight matchup begins and Cody Garbrandt quickly takes the center of the Octagon. He lands a right kick to the body and then another. ‘No Love’ with an inside low kick. Trevin Jones returns fire with a kick to the body. He leaps in with a left hand but it misses the mark. Garbrandt continues to work the body with kicks. Jones with a 1-2 but both punches fall short. Cody with a low kick. ‘5 Star’ paws with his jab. The bantamweights trade body kicks. Garbrandt leaps in with a right hand. He follows that up with a low kick. Another good right hand from ‘No Love’. He begins to dance in front of Jones. The confidence is obviously flowing. Trevin with a teap kick to the body. One minute remains in the opening round. Cody Garbrandt with a good right. Trevin Jones responds with a left hand up the middle. Both men load up on big strikes that miss. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Garbrandt lands a body kick and then scores a big takedown. Trevin Jones gets right back up to his feet. He lands an inside low kick. He is pressing forward more in this round. He lands a kick to the body of Garbrandt now. Cody once again shoots in and is able to score a takedown. Jones looks to lock up a guillotine choke. Garbrandt fights off the submission attempt and gets his head free. ‘No Love’ is working from full guard position. ‘5 Star’ is doing a good job of preventing Cody from landing any punches. Jones scrambles but Garbrandt takes his back. Ninety-seconds remain in the round as Cody looks to lock-up a rear-naked choke. Trevin escapes the position but eats a knee for his efforts. Back to standing now and Jones is coming forward with pressure. He shoots in and presses Cody Garbrandt up against the cage. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this bantamweight matchup begins and Trevin Jones swings and just misses with a high kick. Cody Garbrandt does a foot shuffle, but he seems hesitant to really engage. Jones is pressing forward but not really landing anything. He throws a kick to the body and then misses with a combination. Cody finally throws a punch but it misses as well. ‘5 Star’ with a good right hand. That appeared to hurt ‘No Love’. Another good combination from Jones. Cody forces the clinch and the fighters tie up against the cage. Jones with a takedown now. He has 40 seconds to work and likely needs a finish. A big right from the top by Jones. The horn sounds to end the fight.

No Love back in the win column! 💔@Cody_Nolove takes the decision over Trevin Jones to close the #UFC285 Prelims 👏 pic.twitter.com/56LbrkMEvR — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

Official UFC 285 Result: Cody Garbrandt def. Trevin Jones by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

