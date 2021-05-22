Pros react after Ben Rothwell submits Chris Barnett at UFC Vegas 27

A heavyweight bout between Ben Rothwell and Chris Barnett served as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 event.

Rothwell (39-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Philipe Lins at tonight’s event, but the Brazilian was forced to pullout of the fight due to undisclosed reasons.

Replacing Lins on short-notice was Chris Barnett, who made his promotional debut this evening.

Ben Rothwell entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 featured prelim looking to rebound from his recent unanimous decision loss to Marcin Tybura. Prior to that setback, ‘Big Ben’ was coming off back-to-back victories over Stefan Struve and Ovince Saint Preux.

Meanwhile, Chris Barnett (21-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest sporting a six-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Ahmed Shehu this past September.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 featured prelim proved to be a highly entertaining contest while it lasted. Ben Rothwell and Charles Barnett were happy to stand and trade punches and kicks early on, but it was clear that ‘Big Ben’ was getting the better of the exchanges. Rothwell would wind up hurting Barnett with an uppercut in round two which forced the promotional newcomer to dive in for a desperate takedown. Ben would quickly lock-up a choke and forced Chris to tapout.

Official UFC Vegas 27 Result: Ben Rothwell def. Chris Barnett by submission at 2:08 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Rothwell defeating Barnett below:

Rothwell vs Barnett should be a good 1 here! #UFCVegas27 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 22, 2021

The Big Ben choke — C H🖕🏽T O VERA (@chitoveraUFC) May 22, 2021

Fun fight for as long as it lasted, but Rothwell is a vet and height and reach advantage couldn’t have been fun for Barnett. Not the easiest UFC Debut opponent to have but he tried #UFCVegas27 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 22, 2021

https://twitter.com/Thebeast_ufc/status/1396237347155492866

“LOL” – Derrick Lewis wrote and then deleted.

Rothwell did not win by guillotine, that is a GoGo choke — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) May 22, 2021

Who would you like to see Ben Rothwell fight next following his submission victory over Chris Barnett at UFC Vegas 27?