Pros react after Ben Rothwell submits Chris Barnett at UFC Vegas 27

By
Chris Taylor
-
A heavyweight bout between Ben Rothwell and Chris Barnett served as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 event.

Rothwell (39-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Philipe Lins at tonight’s event, but the Brazilian was forced to pullout of the fight due to undisclosed reasons.

Replacing Lins on short-notice was Chris Barnett, who made his promotional debut this evening.

Ben Rothwell entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 featured prelim looking to rebound from his recent unanimous decision loss to Marcin Tybura. Prior to that setback, ‘Big Ben’ was coming off back-to-back victories over Stefan Struve and Ovince Saint Preux.

Meanwhile, Chris Barnett (21-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest sporting a six-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Ahmed Shehu this past September.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 featured prelim proved to be a highly entertaining contest while it lasted. Ben Rothwell and Charles Barnett were happy to stand and trade punches and kicks early on, but it was clear that ‘Big Ben’ was getting the better of the exchanges. Rothwell would wind up hurting Barnett with an uppercut in round two which forced the promotional newcomer to dive in for a desperate takedown. Ben would quickly lock-up a choke and forced Chris to tapout.

Official UFC Vegas 27 Result: Ben Rothwell def. Chris Barnett by submission at 2:08 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Rothwell defeating Barnett below:

“LOL” – Derrick Lewis wrote and then deleted.

Who would you like to see Ben Rothwell fight next following his submission victory over Chris Barnett at UFC Vegas 27? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

