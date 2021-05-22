UFC Vegas 27 Results: Ben Rothwell stops Chris Barnett in Round 2 (Video)

A heavyweight bout between Ben Rothwell and Chris Barnett serves as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 event.

Rothwell (38-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Philipe Lins at tonight’s event, but the Brazilian was forced to pullout of the fight due to undisclosed reasons.

Replacing Lins on short-notice is Chris Barnett, who will be making his promotional debut this evening.

Ben Rothwell will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 featured prelim looking to rebound from his recent unanimous decision loss to Marcin Tybura. Prior to that setback, ‘Big Ben’ was coming off back-to-back victories over Stefan Struve and Ovince Saint Preux.

Meanwhile, Chris Barnett (21-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a six-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Ahmed Shehu this past September.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 27 featured prelim begins and Chris Barnett gets things started with an outside low kick. He lands another. Ben Rothwell looks to close the distance. He does and throws a combination. Barnett with another pair of kicks. He comes over the top with a right hand. Rothwell lands a good uppercut. Barnett replies with a right hand. ‘Big Ben’ rushes in with a flurry of punches. He lands a hard body shot. He follows that up with a big right hand. Barnett counters with a right hand of his own. Another big punch from Rothwell. He lands a low kick and then a right cross. Another big right hand scores for Ben Rothwell. Chis Barnett eats the shot and fires back with a flurry. Rothwell shoots in and scores a takedown. He lands in half guard and begins working some ground and pound. Ben is working some left hands. He moves to full mount and has a minute left to work. Chris Barnett looks to scramble but gives up his back. Ben Rothwell locks in a rear-naked choke but somehow Barnett is able to scramble to his feet. Big shots from both fighters now. Barnett forces the clinch. Rothwell with an uppercut. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 27 featured prelim begins and Ben Rothwell comes forward with a right hand. Barnett looks to counter but just misses with a right of his own. ‘Beasty Boy’ with a good low kick. Rothwell just eats it and continues to press forward. ‘Big Ben’ with a nasty low kick. He follows that up with a good right hand and then an uppercut. Another straight right lands for Rothwell. Chris Barnett returns fire with a flurry of his own. Big shots from both men. Another nice uppercut lands for Ben Rothwell. He lands another. Barnett shoots for a takedown in desperation. Rothwell locks in a choke and this one is over.

Official UFC Vegas 27 Result: Ben Rothwell def. Chris Barnett via submission in Round 2

