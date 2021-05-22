UFC Vegas 27 Results: Jack Hermansson defeats Edmen Shahbazyan (Highlights)

A middleweight bout between perennial division contenders Jack Hermansson and Edmen Shahbazyan kicks off tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 main card.

Hermansson (21-6 MMA) enters tonight’s fight looking to rebound from his recent unanimous decision loss to Marvin Vettori. Prior to that setback, ‘The Joker’ was coming off an impressive first round submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum.

Meanwhile, Edmen Shahbazyan (11-1 MMA) is returning to action for the first time since suffering his first professional setback to Derek Brunson back in August. ‘The Golden Boy’ accumulated a 4-1 record since joining the UFC ranks in November of 2018.

Round one begins and Shahbazyan gets off to a quick start by landing a good combination. He is peppering Jack Hermansson with punches early here. ‘The Joker’ looks to shoot in and score a takedown but Edmen won’t let him. The 23-year-old breaks free from the clinch and scrambles back out to the center of the cage. Hermansson follows after him but immediately eats another crisp counter combination. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Jack Hermansson is able to land a much needed early takedown. He begins working some ground and pound. Edmen Shahbazyan eventually scrambles up to his feet and then attempts to drop on a guillotine choke. It is tight but Hermansson moves to side control and is able to escape the hold. Big shots now from Jack Hermansson. Edmen is forced to scramble and he actually winds up taking top control. Good ground and pound from Edmen Shahbazyan to close out round two.

The third and final round begins and both men appear happy to stand and trade early. Edmen Shahbazyan lands a good punch that pushes Hermansson back. ‘The Joker’ feints with a punch and then shoots in and scores another key takedown. Jack Hermansson advances to half guard and begins working some ground and pound. He lands a pair of hard elbows. Shahbazyan appears to have a nasty cut above his right eye now. There is a lot of blood running down his face. Nasty elbows now from Hermansson. Those are heavy shots. The referee is taking a close look. Twety-five seconds remain. Edmen survives to see the final horn.

Official UFC Vegas 27 Result: Jack Hermansson def. Edmen Shahbazyan by unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

