Pros react after Amanda Lemos stops Michelle Waterson at UFC Long Island

Today’s UFC Long Island event was co-headlined by a women’s strawweight fight featuring Michelle Waterson taking on Amanda Lemos.

Waterson (18-10 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Marina Rodriguez her last time out. ‘The Karate Hottie’ has gone 1-3 over her past four Octagon appearances overall prior to today’s event.

Meanwhile, Amanda Lemos (12-2-1 MMA) was also be looking to return to the win column this afternoon in New York. The Brazilian was coming off a first round submission loss to Jessica Andrade in her most recent effort back in April.

Tonight’s UFC Long Island co-main event resulted in a second round submission victory for Amanda Lemos. The Brazilian jumped on a guillotine choke which forced Michelle Waterson to tapout.

Official UFC Long Island Result: Amanda Lemos def. Michelle Waterson via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Waterson vs. Lemos’ below:

This strawweight fight will be fire 🔥 #UFCLongIsland — Tabatha “BABY SHARK” Ricci 🦈 (@TabathaRicci) July 16, 2022

Lemos wants to take her head home — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 16, 2022

What a savage Lemos is. #UFCLongIsland — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 16, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Amanda Lemos defeating Michelle Waterson at UFC Long Island:

I think Lemos could take the belt. She beats the champ #UFCLongIsland — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 16, 2022

