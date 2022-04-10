Pros react after Aljamain Sterling defeats Petr Yan at UFC 273

Tonight’s UFC 273 event was co-headlined by a bantamweight title fight rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

Sterling (21-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since capturing the bantamweight title at UFC 259. ‘Funkmaster’ was awarded the championship after ‘No Mercy’ was disqualified for throwing an illegal knee in their first fight.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) had last competed back at UFC 267, where he captured the promotions interim bantamweight title by defeating Cory Sandhagen. The Russian standout had gone 8-1 under the UFC banner prior to tonight’s fight in Jacksonville.

Tonight’s UFC 273 co-main event went the distance as Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling battled it out for five straight rounds. After a back and forth opening rounds, ‘Funkmaster’ went on to dominate rounds two and three. However, after surviving multiple rear-naked choke attempts, Petr Yan stormed back to win the final two rounds. In the end, two judges saw the contest in favor of Sterling, who retained his title by split decision.

Official UFC 273 Result: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Yan vs. Sterling 2’ below:

Sterling-Yan II, Return of the Knee, Let's GO!!! #UFC273 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

The guy is real animal @PetrYanUFC — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) April 10, 2022

Yan just refused to touch gloves — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 10, 2022

Aljo looking patient and that a great sign!!!#ufc273 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022

Is that a F**k you Sterling chant? And I thought I had heat! #UFC273 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

10-9 Sterling — michael (@bisping) April 10, 2022

The crowd booing both Yan and Sterling is whack #ufc273 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) April 10, 2022

I have it all tied up going into the 5th! #UFC273Live — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 10, 2022

2-2 headed into the 5th round imo!!! Things just not interesting! #UFC273 — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) April 10, 2022

This fight is 2 and 2 going into the 5th I think

What you all got? — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) April 10, 2022

High level fight. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) April 10, 2022

And still or a draw!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Aljamain Sterling defeating Petr Yan at UFC 273:

wow congrats @funkmasterMMA what a fight! — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 10, 2022

Big congratulations to the bantanweight undisputed @funkmasterMMA 👏🏾🏆!#ufc273 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) April 10, 2022

Fucking judges. Again. Anyone really think Sterling won first round??? Makes more sense to give him a 10-8 then give him first round imo which ends in a draw — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 10, 2022

Who would you like to see Aljamain Sterling fight next following his split decision victory over Petr Yan this evening in Jacksonville?