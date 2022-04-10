Pros react after Aljamain Sterling defeats Petr Yan at UFC 273

Chris Taylor
Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan, UFC 273
Aljamain Sterling defeats Petr Yan at UFC 273

Tonight’s UFC 273 event was co-headlined by a bantamweight title fight rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

Sterling (21-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since capturing the bantamweight title at UFC 259. ‘Funkmaster’ was awarded the championship after ‘No Mercy’ was disqualified for throwing an illegal knee in their first fight.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) had last competed back at UFC 267, where he captured the promotions interim bantamweight title by defeating Cory Sandhagen. The Russian standout had gone 8-1 under the UFC banner prior to tonight’s fight in Jacksonville.

Tonight’s UFC 273 co-main event went the distance as Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling battled it out for five straight rounds. After a back and forth opening rounds, ‘Funkmaster’ went on to dominate rounds two and three. However, after surviving multiple rear-naked choke attempts, Petr Yan stormed back to win the final two rounds. In the end, two judges saw the contest in favor of Sterling, who retained his title by split decision.

Official UFC 273 Result: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Yan vs. Sterling 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Aljamain Sterling defeating Petr Yan at UFC 273:

Who would you like to see Aljamain Sterling fight next following his split decision victory over Petr Yan this evening in Jacksonville?

