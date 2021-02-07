Petr Yan reacts after Cory Sandhagen flattens Frankie Edgar in UFC Vegas 18 co-headliner

UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan was clearly watching tonight’s UFC Vegas 18 co-main event between Frankie Edgar and Cory Sandhagen.

Edgar and Sandhagen collided in a pivotal bout for the promotions bantamweight division, with the winner likely earning a future title shot against the winner of Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling.

Edgar (24-9-1 MMA) had made his 135-pound debut this past August where he picked up a thrilling split-decision victory over Pedro Munhoz. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Answer’, as Frankie has previously suffered setbacks to Chan Sung Jung and Max Holloway at featherweight.

As for Cory Sandhagen (14-2 MMA), ‘The Sandman’ was most previosuly seen in action this past October, where he picked up a sensational second round TKO victory over Marlon Moraes. That win was preceded by a submission loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250.

Knowing the stakes were high for tonight’s co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan took time out of his evening to watch.

The Russian champion only needed to spare 28-seconds of his time, as Cory Sandhagen was able to catch Frankie Edgar with a perfectly timed flying knee which sent ‘The Answer’ crashing to the canvas moments after the opening bell.

Petr Yan shared the following reaction to Sandhagen’s devastating knockout of Edgar on Twitter.

Edgar is legend, time to move on. Good win for Cory. But hard to forget what my next opponent did to him. We’ll see what happens next 🤫 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) February 7, 2021

Petr Yan (15-1 MMA) was last seen in action at July’s UFC 251 event where he TKO’d mixed martial arts legend Jose Aldo to obtain the promotions vacant bantamweight championship.

Yan is expected to collide with top contender Aljamain Sterling at March’s stacked UFC 259 pay-per-view event.

