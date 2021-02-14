UFC 258 Result: Kamaru Usman stops Gilbert Burns (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 258 event is headlined by a welterweight title fight featuring reigning champion Kamaru Usman taking on Gilbert Burns.

Usman (17-1 MMA) will be stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is currently riding a sixteen-fight winning streak, which includes two successful defenses of his welterweight title.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (19-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 258 headliner on a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a lopsided unanimous decision victory over former champ Tyron Woodley. ‘Durinho’ has not suffered defeat since July of 2018, when he was knocked out by Dan Hooker in a lightweight contest.

Round one of the UFC 258 main event begins and Gilbert Burns comes out swinging. He lands a big right hand and Kamaru Usman is rocked. Burns comes on the attached. Usman catches a kick and trips ‘Durinho’ to the ground. He begins kicking his legs. Burns eats a few of those kicks before jumping back up to his feet. He lands a knee up the middle. Gilbert Burns with a good job and then a right hand over the top. Kamaru Usman responds with a double jab. The horn sounds to end a wild opening round.

Round two of the UFC 258 main event begins and Gilbert Burns once again comes out quickly. Kamaru Usman catches his former training partner with a big right hand and ‘Durinho’ is badly hurt. He covers up as ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ charges at him with punches. Burns appears to have survived the onslaught for now. He circles off the fence and throws a jab. Usman continues to apply the pressure until the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 258 headliner begins and Kamaru Usman is able to land another crisp jab that drops Gilbert Burns. This one is all over folks. Wow! What a comeback from the champ.

Official UFC 258 Result: Kamaru Usman def. Gilbert Burns via TKO in Round 3

