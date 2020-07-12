Photos | Scorecards revealed for Masvidal – Usman and Holloway – Volkanovksi 2

The judges’ scorecards have been revealed for the UFC 251 title fights between Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal and Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway.

In the main event of the evening, Usman won a unanimous decision over Masvidal by utilizing a strong wrestling game. Although Masvidal had some nice moments early on, Usman dominated Masvidal in the clinch and when he was able to get takedowns he controlled the fight on the mat as well, leading to him scoring a unanimous decision.

Take a look at the official scorecards vs. Usman vs. Masvidal below.

Here's the Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal scorecard for those curious #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/k25CytmYyO — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 12, 2020

As you can see from the scorecards, two judges gave Usman all five rounds of the fight, giving him the nod 50-45 each. The third judge gave Usman the fight 49-46, giving Masvidal the first round only. It seemed as though most fans and media had the same scorecard as the last judge, as Masvidal appeared to have done enough to win the first round but definitely dropped the last four as well. The fact that two judges have Usman the first round when Masvidal landed the better strikes is puzzling.

As for Volkanovski vs. Holloway, this fight had major controversy as many felt that the challenger Holloway had done enough to win the fight. In the end, the judges sided with Volkanovski, with two of them giving him the fight with 48-47 scorecards, and only one judge giving the nod to Holloway with a 48-47 scorecard. This fight was much closer than Usman vs. Masvidal and the scorecards reflected it.

Volkanovski vs Holloway scorecards pic.twitter.com/BrlY940Mqs — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 12, 2020

The scorecards for Volkanovski vs. Holloway are a bit more complicated, but all three judges gave Holloway the first and second rounds and Volknaovksi the third and fourth rounds. It all came down to the fifth and final round, with two judges scoring it for the champion and one scoring it for the challenger. However, most fans watching though Holloway won the third round, so the fact no judges scored it for him is concerning.

What do you think of the UFC 251 scorecards for Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal and Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway?