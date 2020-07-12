Jorge Masvidal believes he has the formula to beat Kamaru Usman following 251

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal believes he has the formula to beat Kamaru Usman if they ever meet inside the Octagon again for a rematch.

Masvidal took the fight against Usman on just six days’ notice, filling in for the COVID-19 infected Gilbert Burns, and the short notice showed. After a quick start for the challenger in the first round, Masvidal faded badly as the fight went on as Usman was able to dominate him in the clinch and on the ground en route to a unanimous decision victory. All three judges scored the fight in favor of Usman, 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46.

Following the event, Masvidal spoke to the media about what he believes he could have done differently and why he thinks he can beat Usman if they ever rematch.

“I got a good formula in my head on how to beat him the next time. I thought I had the formula, now I know the formula. It takes a lot of gas tank, a lot of conditioning, a lot of wrestling rounds with high-level guys. So I definitely got a square root on how to beat this guy,” Masvidal said (via MMA Mania).

Although Masvidal is certainly capable of putting on a better performance against Usman if they do the rematch, especially if he has a full training camp, he may not get one for some time. Right now Usman is set to fight Burns in a re-booked title fight, and then you have other top contenders like Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, and Stephen Thompson who could all get a title shot before Masvidal gets his next one. Although Masvidal may think he knows the formula, he might not get a chance to test it out.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal has what it takes to beat Kamaru Usman in a rematch?