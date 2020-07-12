Paige VanZant issues statement following submission loss to Amanada Ribas at UFC 251

Fan favorite Paige VanZant made her long awaited return to the Octagon yesterday evening at UFC 251 for a flyweight bout with Amanda Ribas.

VanZant (8-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a submission victory over Rachael Ostovich in January of 2019.

Meanwhile, Ribas (10-1 MMA) had entered last night’s UFC 251 event on a four-fight win streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Randa Markos.

Paige VanZant was a massive underdog headed into yesterday’s bout with Amanda Ribas, and the result proved oddsmakers were correct in their assumptions.

The Brazilian was able to dominate ’12 Gauge’ right from the opening bell on route to scoring a first round submission victory (armbar).

It was a disappointing setback for VanZant, as she now has to test free agency coming off what many are calling a “poor performance“.

Even UFC President Dana White had a hard time giving ‘PVZ’ any sort of props for her efforts against Ribas on Fight Island.

“I think that.. Look I like Paige. I like Paige. You know it’s like (Curtis) Blaydes. When I talked, you know when Blaydes fought last. When you talk all that stuff like ‘oh I am not being paid enough’… You know, fighting inconsistently. You know, one time in the last year. Injuries and stuff. Then you come get smoked in the first round of the fight. Yea, she should definitely test free agency.”

Paige VanZant took to her official Instagram page earlier this morning where she issued the following statement on her UFC 251 loss, this while congratulating Amanda Ribas on an amazing performance.

“Congrats to Amanda on such an amazing performance. It was truly an honor to share the Octagon with you. As for me, I will rise up as I always do. I can’t wait to see where God takes me next. – PVZ”

There is a good chance that Paige VanZant could make the move over to Bellator in free agency. Paige’s husband Austin Vanderford already is employed by the promotion and the couple seem to have a good relationship with Scott Coker.

What would you like to see come next for Paige VanZant following her loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 12, 2020