Justin Gaethje explains why a rematch with Dustin Poirier would go differently: “I played a different game back then”

Justin Gaethje has explained why he believes a rematch with Dustin Poirier would go differently from their initial bout.

Back in April 2018, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier went to war in a lightweight scrap for the ages. The pair spent just over three rounds swinging for the fences before eventually, Poirier was able to land the final blow that handed him the TKO victory.

Ever since that night, both men have only lost once – to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Every other time they’ve stepped into the Octagon they’ve been on the money with finishes, decision triumphs and a whole lot of performance bonuses.

Now, almost four years later, Justin Gaethje has spoken about a possible rematch and how it may go down.

"I don't see him losing in the heart and will department in this fight."@Justin_Gaethje gives his prediction for Oliveira vs Poirier at #UFC269 w/@ReneePaquette & @MieshaTate on Throwing Down Hear the full convo PLUS a #WWERaw preview on the podcast⏬https://t.co/VswheoKpav pic.twitter.com/8PjXIRFHXA — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) December 7, 2021

“Yeah, I think it would be fantastic to watch, you know. Once it happens, I’ll be excited to watch it. Every single fight of mine is the same, you know, extremely entertaining. Yeah, the fight with him the first time, he was very good.” Gaethje added, “I played a different game back then. It was, you know, who’s tougher? Who’s stronger? And he outlasted me and landed that shot. The shots he took, I was surprised. And again, that’s why I have so much respect for the heart and will of that guy.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Before Gaethje can think about challenging Poirier, though, “The Diamond” must first focus on the small task of defeating Charles Oliveira when the pair meet with the UFC lightweight title on the line this Saturday night at UFC 269.

Do you agree with Justin Gaethje that things would go differently for him in a rematch against Dustin Poirier? Is Gaethje the next rightful challenger to the title, or is it the winner of Makhachev vs Dariush? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!