PHOTO | Kay Hansen meets bettor who won $20,000 on her at UFC on ESPN 12

UFC women’s strawweight prospect Kay Hansen met the bettor who won $20,000 on her in her UFC debut following a stunning submission win at UFC on ESPN 12.

Hansen tapped out former Invicta FC champ Jinh Yu Frey in the third round with an armbar in what was an incredible UFC debut performance for the 20-year-old prospect, who was signed to fight in the UFC just one week ago. Despite taking the fight against Frey on incredibly short notice and going up against a seasoned veteran, Hansen was able to overcome a slow start and storm back late in the fight to pick up the win.

The victory earned Hansen a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night,” plus it got her the attention of UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey, who Hansen has credited for being her inspiration to compete in mixed martial arts. It also earned one bettor a huge payday as he won $20,000 when Hansen coaxed the tapout of Frey late in the fight.

Following the event, Hansen met the bettor at the airport in Las Vegas, and the two shared a photo of each other meeting on Twitter, along with the betting slip proving he was indeed the lucky bettor who won $20,000. The bettor put $37,000 on Hansen to get the win and was rewarded when he cashed out for $57,000 in total at the end of the night.

Literally just met the guy who bet $37k on me at the airport. So insane hahahaahah #UFCVegas4 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) June 28, 2020

Ever since the majority of the North American sports world shut down back in March, the sportsbooks have been taking bigger and bigger handles for UFC fights since it’s one of the few sports with odds being offered on it right now. We’ve seen some huge bets recently, including one bettor who risked $1,000,000 on Amanda Nunes defeating Felicia Spencer at UFC 250. Typically, big-money bets don’t come in on preliminary card fights, but clearly, the bettor saw something in Hansen that they liked, and they were rewarded handsomely.

Fans in the comments were quick to ask Hansen if the bettor gave her a tip for getting the job done, but we haven’t got an answer on that yet. Either way, it’s definitely got to be a cool moment for a young fighter to see someone have that much confidence in her to get the job done.

