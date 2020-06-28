Phil Baroni says Mike Perry is a poor’s man version of him, promises to KO Perry if they fight

MMA veteran Phil Baroni says that welterweight Mike Perry is a poor man’s version of him and said he would KO Perry if they ever fought.

Like Perry, Baroni was known for his chiseled physique and also for his prodigious punching power. One of the biggest stars of the early days of the UFC, Baroni is most famous for his ridiculous KO over Dave Menne at UFC 39. It’s still to this day one of the most stunning knockouts we’ve ever seen inside the Octagon and despite an uneven record in the UFC, Baroni is still generally well regarded by fans and media for his action-packed fights.

Taking to social media following UFC on ESPN 12, where Perry defeated Mickey Gall via unanimous decision, Baroni said that Perry is ripping off his schtick and that he would KO him if they ever stepped into the cage against one another. Check out Baroni’s Twitter.

I’d KO him now he’s a very poor man’s version of me https://t.co/qHNRfhoGOn — phil baroni (@philbaroni) June 28, 2020

Don’t expect Perry to like these comments from Baroni. Although Perry likely has respect for Baroni as a pioneer of the sport, no one likes when someone else says they are going to knock them out, so it will be interesting to see if Perry sees these comments from Baroni and responds to them sometime on social media.

Of course, this fight is not likely going to happen. Perry is one of the top welterweights in the sport right now while Baroni is not in the prime of his career at this point. But hypothetically, it would be a fun fight between two charismatic strikers with huge KO power, and in this sport, you never know what could happen down the road one day.

Who do you think would win in their prime, Phil Baroni or Mike Perry?