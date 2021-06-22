Photo | Kanako Murata shares x-ray of nasty arm injury suffered at UFC Vegas 29

UFC strawweight Kanako Murata has shared an x-ray image of the horrific arm injury she suffered at UFC Vegas 29 last weekend.

Murata, who is now 12-2 in her professional mixed martial arts career, was beaten by Virna Jandiroba via arm injury on a gruesome night at the office for the Japanese star. It brought a humbling end to an eight-fight win streak and, in the process, left her arm in tatters.

Murata opted not to tap when put in a submission attempt and instead, her arm pretty much went floppy – with this being the end result.

“Thank you for your generous support @ufc. I will be stronger and come back.”

It’s the kind of injury that would usually be enough to put anyone off of this sport but within the context of the UFC, these guys and girls are willing to do just about anything in the name of getting their hand raised.

It’s a brutal business to be a part of at the best of times and Kanako Murata has been forced to experience that first hand, but given the nature of strawweights at this elite level, we imagine she’ll be back sooner rather than later.

What do you think of Kanako Murata’s nasty arm injury? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!