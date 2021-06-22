Jake Paul wants to drag Tyron Woodley to the deep waters in their boxing match: “We will see how well Tyron can swim”

Jake Paul is hoping his upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley will last longer than his other pro bouts.

Paul, who’s currently 3-0 as a pro and has two first-round TKO’s and one second-round KO, will have his toughest test on August 28 against Woodley. It’s an intriguing matchup and both men have promised fairly early KOs as the brash YouTuber doesn’t think Woodley will be able to handle his power. Yet, if he does, he says he’s excited for that as he knows he has what it takes to box eight hard rounds.

“my pro fights haven’t lasted long, but in sparring, I love taking my opponents into deep waters and drowning them with my overwhelming cardio, consistency, and precise punch selection… Soon we will see how well Tyron can swim,” Paul wrote on Instagram.

It will be interesting to see how Paul’s cardio is. He’s no doubt in really good shape and has a ton of power, but whether or not he can box eight hard rounds while getting hit, which hasn’t happened that often to him. Yet, this could very well be the fight as throughout Woodley’s career he has been known to be durable and can take a shot.

Jake Paul, as mentioned, is coming off a first-round TKO win over Ben Askren in April. It’s was a big win for the brash YouTuber as he proved he has legit one-punch KO power and it only added to the hype of him. If he can beat Woodley in August, it would be the biggest win of his career and would set up another massive fight for Paul as he continues his boxing career. If he loses, the rematch with Woodley is already written in the contract, but Paul is oozing with confidence as he expects to get another KO win.

