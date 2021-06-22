Just Scrap Radio Ep. 42 with Artem Lobov, Tim Johnson, Renato Moicano, and Ike Villanueva

The 42nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 30 and Bellator 261.

We’re first joined by former UFC featherweight and now BKFC fighter Artem Lobov (3:13). Next, Bellator heavyweight Tim Johnson (25:23) comes on. UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano (37:15) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC heavyweight Ike Villanueva (51:11).

Artem Lobov opens up the show to preview his July 24 bare-knuckle fight against Denys Berinchyk. Berinchyk is an Olympic silver medalist and is the current WBO international lightweight champ and has a 15-0 boxing record. Artem discusses how this fight came together and why it interests him so much. He also talks about the fight being postponed from June 19. The fan-favorite then touches on Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 and what training has been like for the Irishman.

Tim Johnson then comes on to preview his Bellator 261 main event against Valentin Moladvsky for the interim heavyweight title. Tim discusses whether or not he thought they would create the interim belt, when they may unify the title, and his career turnaround. He also talks about him returning to the military in Minnesota.

Renato Moicano joins the show to talk about his UFC Vegas 30 fight against Jai Herbert. Renato talks about his last loss to Rafael Fiziev and how this scrap is a crucial one if he’s going to remain a lightweight contender. The Brazilian then touches on his training camp and what a win over Jai does for him in the division.

Ike Villanueva closes out the program to discuss his UFC Vegas 30 fight against Marcin Prachnio. Ike talks about his last win and how he views this fight very similar to his last one where he just needs to land one good punch to get the finish. He also talks about him not fighting in his hometown of Houston at UFC 262.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher