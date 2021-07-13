Photo | Jessica Eye needed 13 stitches to close nasty cut suffered at UFC 264

UFC women’s flyweight contender Jessica Eye needed 13 stitches to close a nasty cut suffered during her fight with Jennifer Maia at UFC 264.

Eye and Maia were involved in an accidental clash of heads during the contest which led to Eye suffering a horrendous cut in the middle of her forehead that saw blood immediately start pouring out of it. Impressively, Eye’s cutman was able to stop the bleeding with vaseline and she was able to make it to the final bell, though she ultimately lost a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards. Still, the fact that Eye was able to make it the distance was impressive given that she had a hole in her head for the final two rounds.

Taking to social media following UFC 264, Eye shared a photo of the cut and said that she is healing up already like wolverine. Check out the before photo of the cut before the after.

Now you can see the after, once the doctors put in 13 stitches to close up the cut. UFC president Dana White shared the photo on his social media of the job the doctors did.

Here’s Jessica Eye after she had stitches placed to close the gash on her head following her fight with Jennifer Maia. Per Dana White’s IG#UFC264 pic.twitter.com/nu7lsa9kEy — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 12, 2021

With the loss, Eye has actually lost three straight fights after dropping decisions to Cynthia Calvillo and Joanne Calderwood in her previous two outings. That being said, White praised Eye for her toughness after the fight, and the fact that she was so competitive and arguably could have defeated Maia on the scorecards means that Eye will likely get one more fight in the Octagon despite having lost her last three fights. Ideally, for Eye, the cut will close up soon and she will be able to return to the Octagon before the end of the year.

What do you think is next for Jessica Eye after losing to Jennifer Maia at UFC 264?