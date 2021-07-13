Khabib Nurmagomedov believes “something superior” caused Conor McGregor’s leg to snap at UFC 264

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that “something superior” caused Conor McGregor’s leg to snap at UFC 264.

McGregor suffered the injury during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier which headlined last Saturday’s UFC 264 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The Irishman broke his leg near the end of the first round, which caused him to lose the fight via TKO (doctor stoppage). According to McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh, he had a pre-existing injury that he suffered during training camp that could have led to the injury. But if you ask Nurmagomedov, the reason that McGregor’s leg broke is due to something superior.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Nurmagomedov shared his theory on the McGregor injury.

“(There’s) always (going to) be there something superior – more powerful – than we have. Sometimes when people become, ‘I’m this, I can do this. I’m smart because I’m strong.’ God always going to make you humble. I saw yesterday or two days ago, I saw his coach’s interview like, ‘I don’t understand how this happened. He’s a strong young, strong man and he broke his foot, I don’t understand.’ Everything from God. You have to become humble. When you become rich, when you become strong, when you become famous and then you think this is because of myself? God going to make you humble,” Nurmagomedov said.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor fought three years ago and both men will always be connected to each other during their MMA careers. It will be interesting to see if the Irishman sees these comments from his rival and whether or not he agrees with “The Eagle” that it was something bigger than all of us that led him to break his leg.

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov that “something superior” was the reason why Conor McGregor suffered a broken leg at UFC 264?