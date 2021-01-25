Jessica Eye issues a statement after UFC 257 loss to Joanne Calderwood

UFC flyweight contender Jessica Eye has issued a statement after her decision loss to Scotland’s Joanne Calderwood at UFC 257.

Eye met Calderwood on the UFC 257 main card, which went down on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi last Saturday. While Eye certainly had her moments in the fight, she was out-struck at range by her Scottish rival, and ultimately lost a unanimous decision as a result.

Speaking in a video posted to her official Instagram account on Sunday, Eye updated her fans on her post-fight condition, and acknowledged that it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

“What’s up guys,” Eye said. “I just wanted to send you a quick little update that I am OK before we get on a flight to come back to Las Vegas. I truly appreciate everyone and all of your support. It really went a long way. I definitely felt the love going into it.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but I guess it’s time to go back to the drawing boards and to figure out where we have to fix some things,” Eye continued. “Again, thank you so much for everyone who made all of my dreams come true, as well as all of this Fight Week happen. You guys were absolutely incredible. Thanks everyone.”

With her loss to Joanne Calderwood, Jessica Eye is now on a two-fight skid, having also been beaten by decision by Cynthia Calvillo in June of 2020. Prior to those setbacks, Eye picked up a decision win over rising Brazilian contender Viviane Araujo. That win separated her from a brutal, head-kick knockout loss courtesy of reigning women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

What do you think the future holds for Eye after her UFC 257 loss to Joanne Calderwood? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.