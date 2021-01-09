PHOTO | Conor McGregor is ready for UFC 257: “Born for it!”

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is supremely confident that he will once again put on a “masterpiece” against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier are set to collide for a second time in the main event of UFC 257, which takes place January 24 on Fight Island.

The pair initially met in a featherweight contest in September of 2014, with the Irish star emerging victorious by way of first round TKO.

Conor McGregor is extremely confident that he will once again get his hand raised against ‘The Diamond’ and has gone as far as to promise fight fans a “masterpiece“.

Most recently the Irishman took to Instagram where he shared the following photo flaunting his impressive physique.

“Born for it!” – McGregor captioned the photo.

Conor McGregor has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since needing just forty-seconds to KO Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

That victory was preceded by a submission loss to undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, which took place at UFC 229 in October of 2018.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (26-6 MMA) was last seen in action in June of 2020, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker in a “fight of the night” performance. Like McGregor, Poirier’s recent win was preceded by a submission loss to ‘ The Eagle’.

UFC President Dana White has already stated that his intention is to have the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 fight for the lightweight title next.

“When I fly out there, Khabib is going to be there, too. So, I’m going to meet with Khabib while I’m there,” Dana White said on SHOUT! The Buffalo Football podcast on NYup. “In a perfect world, if Conor wins this fight, I would love to see the rematch with him and Khabib. It’s the biggest fight that can be made, and it’s the fight that makes sense.”

Do you think Conor McGregor will be able to knockout Dustin Poirier for a second time at UFC 257? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!