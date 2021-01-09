Jorge Masvidal threatens to leave Twitter after “all the cool kids have been kicked off”

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has voiced his frustration after United States President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter.

The popular social media platform banned the POTUS from its platform on Friday, citing the risk that future posts from Trump could spawn more chaos in the Capitol.

Masvidal, the UFC’s BMF champion, was not at all happy with the actions of Twitter and proceeded to blast the companies CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey for his attempt to silence Trump.

Not too many places I ain’t been kicked out of and since all the cool kids have been kicked off Twitter…. 🖕🏼 @jack Follow the leader. Ala din my way out of here #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 9, 2021

“Not too many places I ain’t been kicked out of and since all the cool kids have been kicked off Twitter…. @jack Follow the leader. Ala din my way out of here #supernecessary” – Jorge Masvidal wrote.

‘Gamebred’ is clearly not the only individual unhappy with the recent actions of the Twitter CEO. The social media platform not only lost a ton of subscribers, but also saw it’s stock value take a hit following the removal of Donald Trump.

Jorge Masvidal has been a huge supporter of Trump and even helped campaign for the POTUS in his attempt for re-election in 2020.

The UFC star has not competed since UFC 251 in July, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Kamaru Usman in his bid for the welterweight title.

Jorge Masvidal (35-14 MMA) is rumored to be fighting his former friend turned bitter rival Colby Covington in his next Octagon appearance. However, nothing has been made official as of this time.

Prior to his setback to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, Masvidal was riding a three-fight win streak which included stoppage victories over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

As for Covington (16-2 MMA), ‘Chaos’ picked up a TKO victory over former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in his most recent effort this past September.

What do you think of Jorge Masvidal threatening to leave Twitter following the platforms ban of United States President Donald Trump?

