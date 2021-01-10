Max Holloway on the road back to gold: “If I’ve got to go out and get another 10-win streak, that’s what I’ve got to do.”

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will return to the Octagon on January 16 opposite surging division contender Calvin Kattar.

The Hawaiian will enter the bout in hopes of avoiding the first three-fight losing skid of his career. In his most recent effort at UFC 251, Holloway (21-6 MMA) suffered his second consecutive unanimous decision loss to reigning featherweight champ Alex Volkanovski.

Max has gone just 1-3 over his past four contests overall, with his lone victory in that time coming against Frankie Edgar by way of decision.

Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar is riding back-to-back victories over Jeremy Stephens, who he knocked out in May, and Dan Ige, who he defeated by decision July. The ‘Boston Finisher’ will be looking to add Max Holloway to his impressive resume which includes wins over Ricardo Lamas, Shane Burgos, and Andre Fili.

Ahead of the pivotal matchup, Max Holloway spoke with Yahoo Sports where he discussed his upcoming opponent.

“Calvin is a dangerous dude, and we know he is dangerous because he will be standing across from me, and I’m excited for it. He’s from Boston. People like to talk about his boxing and people like to talk about my boxing, so the fun thing is… Calvin was saying something like I’m overlooking him, this and that. I can’t. How can I overlook you?” Max Holloway said (via MMAJunkie). “He made it here. I’ve got to respect that. At the end of the day, I just can’t wait to fight him. I can’t wait to go in there and see what he has to offer.”

As for the path back to UFC gold, Max Holloway is ready to go on another 10-fight win streak if needed.

“There’s no talk. There’s no regrets. We did what we did,” Holloway said. “The past is called ‘the past’ for a reason. You move on. You get on with the day, and I’m going to do hard work. This ain’t my first rodeo. I’ve told a lot of people, ‘If I’ve got to go out and get another 10-win streak, that’s what I’ve got to do.’”

While the next crack at Alex Volkanovski will go to Brian Ortega, the winner of this months Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar fight will be well positioned nicely for a potential title shot. Who do you think will come out on top in this matchup?