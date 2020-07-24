Photo | Alexander Gustafsson debuts 240 lb heavyweight physique

Alexander Gustafsson looks big, strong and healthy ahead of his heavyweight debut, which goes down this Saturday night on Fight Island.

Gustafsson, who competed three times for the UFC light heavyweight title, will be making his heavyweight debut against the division’s former champion Fabricio Werdum. The bout will be his first back from a short-lived retirement, which followed a submission loss to Anthony Smith in his final light heavyweight fight.

“I want to be active, I’m here to stay,” Gustafsson said recently of ending his retirement “I’m not going anywhere so let’s see what happens.”

On Friday morning, Gustafsson stepped onto the scale to weigh in as a heavyweight for the first time. At 240lbs, he came in heavier than UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic did for his last fight, but he looked healthy and in-shape nonetheless.

See the heavyweight version of Alexander Gustafsson below:

View this post on Instagram Introducing heavyweight @AlexTheMauler 🇸🇪 #InAbuDhabi @VisitAbuDhabi #UFCFightIsland3 A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on Jul 24, 2020 at 8:48am PDT

Prior to his loss to Smith, Gustafsson came up short in a fight for the vacant light heavyweight title against Jon Jones. The bout was a rematch of a 2013 fight, which Gustafsson lost by controversial decision, and is widely regarded as one of the best fights ever.

Fabricio Werdum, the man who will welcome Gustafsson to the heavyweight division, last fought at UFC 249, when he lost a split decision to Alexey Oleynik. That bout was his first after a lengthy suspension due to a failed drug test.

In addition to this Gustafsson vs. Werdum heavyweight fight, this Saturday night event will feature a middleweight showdown between Robert Whittaker and Darren Till in the main event, and a trilogy fight between Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in the co-headliner.

How do you think Alexander Gustafsson will perform as a heavyweight?