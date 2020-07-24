ATT owner believes Joanna Jedrzejczyk only fights again if it’s a title fight

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is only interested in title fights and big fights according to American Top Team owner, Dan Lambert.

Jedrzejczyk last fought back at UFC 248 in March where she and Weili Zhang put on an all-time great fight. The two traded shots for 25 minutes. Jedrzejczyk was looking to reclaim her title while the Chinese champion was looking for her first title defense.

It is easily the Fight of the Year for 2020, and for Lambert, he believes the judges gave more credit to Zhang for the hematoma on Jedrzejczyk’s head which resulted in Zhang getting the win.

“That is the best female fight of all-time, but it goes above and beyond that. It was just an amazing fight period. A really competitive fight and if you go back and watch it and she didn’t have that swelling in the fifth round, judges were given more credit to the champ because of the damage Joanna was showing. I thought Joanna Jedrzejczyk won that fifth round which was the deciding factor in the fight,” Lambert said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It was a great fight and everyone wants to see it again. I think the UFC is leaning towards giving Rose the next shot so Joanna will sit back and see what happens. I don’t think a lot makes sense besides fighting for the title.”

Following the loss, many wondered what would be next for the former champion. She is now 0-4 in her past four title fights at strawweight and flyweight. She also hinted at retirement on Instagram.

So, according to Lambert, he’d be surprised if Jedrzejczyk fought again if it wasn’t a title fight.

“I would be surprised if she fights again other than a title shot. I don’t know another fight that makes sense,” he concluded.

With Rose Namajunas likely to get the next title shot it is likely we won’t see Joanna Jedrzejczyk fight until 2021 at the earliest.

Would you like to see Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2?